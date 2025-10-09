Zurich Group Germany has introduced a modular insurance product addressing crop, livestock, and equipment risks on land used for simultaneous farming and solar power generation.From pv magazine Germany Zurich Group Germany, part of the global Zurich Insurance Group, has launched a modular insurance offering for small to medium-sized agrivoltaic systems. The policy is designed to cover risks unique to simultaneous agricultural and solar use, including damage to crops, grazing animals, or machinery. Agrivoltaic systems create exposures not present in conventional ground-mounted installations. Heavy ...

