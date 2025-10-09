

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provided earnings and total revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also now expects earnings for the full-year 2025 at the upper half of prior forecast range.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.60 to $1.90 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent from last year.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share on revenue growth of 1.24 percent to $15.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings of approximately $6 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $5.25 to $6.25 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.77 per share for the year.



