Mildef Group AB: MilDef secures 52 MSEK contract with L3Harris for deployment of armoured vehicle IT systems to NATO partner

MilDef has received a 52 MSEK contract from L3Harris Technologies, a US-based defense company, in support of an armoured vehicle program to a NATO partner. The contract represents MilDef's single largest US delivery of rugged 19"/2 information technology (IT) products. MilDef will provide customized servers, Cisco-based routers and fiber switches to meet L3Harris' requirements for the armoured vehicle communications system.

MilDef designs, develops and manufactures rugged IT products, including servers, routers, switches, power, displays, laptops and tablets for use in demanding environments, where durability and functionality are critically important.

"MilDef has collaborated closely with the L3Harris engineering team to develop 19"/2 rugged computer servers and Cisco-based routers & switches to be integrated in new armoured vehicles as part of the critical tactical communications & networking backbone for delivery to a NATO member country," says Jim Rimay, managing director, MilDef US.

"This is a very important contract for MilDef on the US market and a testament to our strong offering in IT equipment for data driven mission-critical defense systems. We are proud to see our technology deliver digitalization powers to a large and very important defense project to be delivered to Europe," says Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President MilDef Group.

The information was submitted for publication at 10:15 CEST on October, 9, 2025.

