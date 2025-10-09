Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM3H | ISIN: US5024311095 | Ticker-Symbol: HRS
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 14:48
264,90 Euro
+0,42 % +1,10
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
263,50264,7015:11
261,40264,9015:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 10:15 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mildef Group AB: MilDef secures 52 MSEK contract with L3Harris for deployment of armoured vehicle IT systems to NATO partner

MilDef has received a 52 MSEK contract from L3Harris Technologies, a US-based defense company, in support of an armoured vehicle program to a NATO partner. The contract represents MilDef's single largest US delivery of rugged 19"/2 information technology (IT) products. MilDef will provide customized servers, Cisco-based routers and fiber switches to meet L3Harris' requirements for the armoured vehicle communications system.

MilDef designs, develops and manufactures rugged IT products, including servers, routers, switches, power, displays, laptops and tablets for use in demanding environments, where durability and functionality are critically important.

"MilDef has collaborated closely with the L3Harris engineering team to develop 19"/2 rugged computer servers and Cisco-based routers & switches to be integrated in new armoured vehicles as part of the critical tactical communications & networking backbone for delivery to a NATO member country," says Jim Rimay, managing director, MilDef US.

"This is a very important contract for MilDef on the US market and a testament to our strong offering in IT equipment for data driven mission-critical defense systems. We are proud to see our technology deliver digitalization powers to a large and very important defense project to be delivered to Europe," says Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President MilDef Group.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 10:15 CEST on October, 9, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef is a global systems integrator and full-spectrum provider specializing in rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors. MilDef provides hardware, software and services that shield and protect critical information streams and systems, when and where the stakes are the highest. MilDef's products are sold to more than 200 customers through companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Australia. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.