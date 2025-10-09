DPC Dash Ltd: DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Builds Lasting Growth in the Third Quarter of 2025 With Excellence in Store Expansion, Innovation, and Digital Leadership

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continued to build a connected community and lasting growth in the third quarter of 2025 with excellence across store expansion, innovation, and digital leadership.

During the third quarter of 2025, DPC Dash continued its strategic expansion through the "go-deeper, go-broader" store network approach, opening 275 net new stores during the period. As reported in the Third Quarter 2025 Investor Fact Sheet ("Investor Fact Sheet"), DPC Dash operated 1,283 stores in 51 cities across the Chinese Mainland as of September 30, 2025. Approximately 100% of the Company's 300-store opening target for 2025 was secured as of September 30, 2025, including stores that have been opened, stores under construction, and stores that have been signed.

Same-store sales growth was positive at both group level and Tier-1 cities during the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the Company's resilience and brand strength in highly competitive markets.

The Company's strategic expansion continues to yield strong results, as evidenced by the outstanding performance of its newly opened stores. The first store in Handan achieved over RMB6.8 million in sales in its first month as of August 31, 2025, ranking No. 5 globally in Domino's 30-day sales performance. Meanwhile, the debut store in Xuzhou recorded over RMB680,000 on its opening day, setting a new global record. These remarkable outcomes reflect not only robust consumer demand but also the effectiveness of the Company's market entry strategy in newly entered cities.

This operational excellence was further highlighted in the third quarter, during which the Company secured an unprecedented 49 of the top 50 positions for the first 30-day sales among Domino's network of more than 21,500 stores globally. This remarkable achievement underscores the Company's superior brand appeal and execution capabilities in the Chinese market.

DPC Dash's outstanding performance in 2024 was recognized with two prestigious international awards by Domino's Pizza. The company received the Gold Franny Award, marking seven consecutive years of recognition since the current management team formed. It was further honored with the International Cornerstone Award for the sixth consecutive year, which celebrated its exceptional store expansion and market development efforts. The Chinese Mainland market is ranked the 3rd largest international market within Domino's Pizza's global system in terms of store count as of June 30, 2025.

The Company's strong position is reinforced by the continued expansion of China's pizza market, where consumers are increasingly embracing localized Western-style fast food. According to Frost & Sullivan, Domino's Pizza ranks No. 2 in the China pizza market in terms of 2024 pizza sales, confirming the Company's strong competitive position in this rapidly growing industry.

DPC Dash's digital leadership strategy yielded impressive results in building a connected community. The Company's loyalty program reached 32.9 million members as of September 30, 2025, compared to 21.7 million as of September 30, 2024, representing substantial year-over-year growth. Over the past 12 months, 14.4 million customers placed their first orders, including orders from own channels and third-party channels, highlighting the Company's effectiveness in attracting and converting new customers through comprehensive digital initiatives.

DPC Dash continued to delight customers through innovative product offerings and creative marketing collaborations during the third quarter. The Company introduced the new Cocoa Volcano Crust and the Tuscany-Inspired Cheese Salmon Pizza, showcasing its commitment to continuous culinary innovation. The popular Durian Pizza Series was expanded to feature 12 indulgent menu items, including the highly anticipated return of the Durian & Lychee pizzas.

The Company's signature promotional campaigns continued to drive customer engagement, with the return of the classic "Mega Week" promotion providing exceptional value to consumers. Strategic brand partnerships included a summer collaboration with Snoopy featuring limited-edition keychain blind boxes, and a creative partnership with Dungeon & Fighter Mobile on the "Volcano Raid" meal set with exclusive items, demonstrating DPC Dash's ability to connect with diverse customer segments.

The Company's commitment to excellence across innovation and digital leadership earned widespread industry recognition during the third quarter. DPC Dash received the Outstanding Innovation Brand award at the 13th TopDigital Marketing Awards and was named a Top 10 High-Quality Consumer Brand by Southern Metropolis Daily. The Company also won the Best Digitalization Award in the Food and Dining Category at the 16th Tiger Roar Awards and was recognized as Western Fast Food of the Year in the Good Food Selection in China by Jiemian News.

These accolades reflect DPC Dash's comprehensive approach to building lasting value through innovation and operational excellence while maintaining its position as a market leader in China's dynamic food service industry.

As DPC Dash continues to execute its proven "4D" strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital, the Company remains focused on expanding its connected community and creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders. The strong momentum demonstrated in the third quarter positions DPC Dash well for continued growth and market leadership in China's expanding pizza market.

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,283 stores in 51 cities in the Chinese Mainland as of September 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

Contacts

DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd

[email protected]

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd