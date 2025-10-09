Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Announces First Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the first quarter of fiscal 2026:
November 18 2025 Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit
Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Fireside Chat + Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
November 20-21 6th Annual Needham Tech Week
Intercontinental NY Times Square Hotel (Nov 20) and Virtual (Nov 21)
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 3 UBS Global Technology & AI Conference
The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 8 Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 10 53rd Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference in association with Morgan Stanley
The May Fair Hotel, London, England
Fireside Chat + Investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Supporting Resources
Learn more about Amdocs Experience Lab
Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube
About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.
For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.
Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com
SOURCE: Amdocs - IR
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-announces-first-quarter-2026-investor-conference-schedule-1084455