Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, will release its third quarter 2025 results on November 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on November 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Third Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call

Date:

Time:

Conference Call:

Webcast: Thursday, November 6, 2025

4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871; International: 1-647-932-3411

https://www.gowebcasting.com/14373

A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLC Group's website at www.dlcg.ca.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

DLC Group is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLC Group's extensive network includes over 8,900 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

