North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from 4,180.5 meters of underground infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji ("Tuvatu"). The drilling is focused on the Zone 5 area of the mine, down-dip of current mine levels.

All drilling was conducted from near surface underground workings. The Company intersected high-grade mineralized structures in 24 holes up to 100 m below current underground workings. The primary target for the drilling was the down-dip extension of the Zone 5 lodes below the current mine levels. Most of the high-grade drill intercepts are located within 60 m of current underground workings, and include multiple very high-grade gold assays, such as 267.95 g/t over 0.3 m, 168.25 g/t over 0.9 m, 179.52 g/t over 0.3 m, 126.49 g/t over 0.5 m, and 175.52 g/t over 0.4 m. Previous drilling in this part of the mine has returned similarly high-grade results, including the highest intercept ever recorded at Tuvatu - 2,749.86 g/t over 0.3 m (see press release dated January 23, 2025). Due to the proximity of these drill results to existing workings there is a strong probability that these intercepts can be incorporated into the mine plan in the next six to twelve months.

Highlights of New Drill Results:

175.43 g/t Au over 0.9 m (including 267.95 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0451, from 89 m depth)

(including 267.95 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0451, from 89 m depth) 78.71 g/t Au over 2.0 m (including 168.25 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0383, from 69.7 m depth)

(including 168.25 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0383, from 69.7 m depth) 29.70 g/t Au over 3.1 m (including 179.52 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0406, from 83.2 m depth)

(including 179.52 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0406, from 83.2 m depth) 30.50 g/t Au over 2.7 m (including 45.78 g/t Au over 0.7 m) (TGC-0424, from 85.9 m depth)

(including 45.78 g/t Au over 0.7 m) (TGC-0424, from 85.9 m depth) 51.35 g/t Au over 1.5 m (including 126.49 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0379, from 89.5 m depth)

(including 126.49 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0379, from 89.5 m depth) 56.59 g/t Au over 1.3 m (including 62.39 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0447, from 92 m depth)

(including 62.39 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0447, from 92 m depth) 175.52 g/t Au over 0.4 m (TGC-0387, from 67.1 m depth)

(TGC-0387, from 67.1 m depth) 52.18 g/t Au over 1.1 m (including 86.25 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0373, from 157.8 m depth)

(including 86.25 g/t Au over 0.5 m) (TGC-0373, from 157.8 m depth) 16.19 g/t Au over 2.2 m (including 84.47 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0414, from 74.9 m depth)

(including 84.47 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0414, from 74.9 m depth) 96.48 g/t Au over 0.4 m (TGC-0383, from 212.5 m depth)

(TGC-0383, from 212.5 m depth) 12.83 g/t Au over 2.5 m (including 69.57 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0451, from 99.0 m depth)

(including 69.57 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0451, from 99.0 m depth) 8.37 g/t Au over 3.6 m (including 17.91 g/t Au over 0.7 m) (TGC-0449, from 128.0 m depth)

*Drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff. True width not known. See Table 1 for additional data.

Figure 1. Location of the Zone 5 drilling reported in this news release. Left image: Plan view of the Zone 5 drilling in relation to the mineralized lodes shown in grey, with Tuvatu underground development shown in red. The yellow dashed square represents the area illustrated in the image on the right. Right image: Oblique view of the Zone 5 drilling looking NNE. The primary target for the Zone 5 drilling was the down-dip extension of the Zone 5 lodes up to 100 m below current underground workings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/269758_8402144d5472b883_001full.jpg

Zone 5 Drilling

The Zone 5 area of Tuvatu is located on the east side of the deposit and includes the principal north-south and northeast-southwest oriented lode arrays. These lodes are steeply dipping structures that converge at approximately 500 m depth to form Zone 500, which is believed to be the highest-grade part of the deposit and is interpreted to be a feeder zone at Tuvatu. The system remains open at depth with the deepest high-grade (>10 g/t Au) intersects occurring below 1000 m depth.

The drilling reported in this news release targeted the down-dip extension of the Zone 5 lodes below current mine levels. All the drilling was conducted from one underground drill station and consisted of a fan of drillholes drilled on 15 m centers that was designed to infill a panel of the deposit approximately 130 m wide and 100 m tall. This area is targeted for mining within the next 6 to 12 months and represents an additional five levels of mining at Tuvatu.

The drillholes reported in this news release include multiple very high-grade gold assays over narrow widths, such as 267.95 g/t over 0.3 m, 168.25 g/t over 0.9 m, 179.52 g/t over 0.3 m, 126.49 g/t over 0.5 m, and 175.52 g/t over 0.4 m. These types of intersects are typical at Tuvatu as the deposit consists of high-grade narrow vein structures. The drillholes reported here were designed to intersect the mineralized lodes in a perpendicular to sub-perpendicular orientation such that the mineralized intervals approximate the true width of the mineralization. The purpose of the Zone 5 drill program is to enhance the mine model and inform stope design in advance of mining the target areas. Highlights of the Zone 5 drilling reported here are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Zone 5 drilling with high-grade intercepts highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff, section view. Section view looking northwest with select high-grade intercepts highlighted. The drill holes shown here primarily targeted the down dip extension of the Zone 5 lodes below current underground workings shown in red. This area is targeted for mining within the next 6 to 12 months.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/269758_8402144d5472b883_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Zone 5 drilling with high-grade intercepts highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff, plan view. Plan view looking down with high-grade intercepts highlighted, underground workings shown in pale grey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/269758_8402144d5472b883_003full.jpg

Note on Composite Grades

The drill holes reported in this news release are oriented approximately perpendicular to mineralization. The reported intercepts therefore approximate the true width of mineralization. The minimum mining width at Tuvatu is approximately 1.5 m. In reporting drillhole intercepts Lion One uses a grade composite cut-off of 3 g/t gold with <1 m internal dilution at <3 g/t. Drill hole intervals that are <3 g/t are below cutoff and are not included in Table 2.

Competent Person's Statement

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Melvyn Levrel, MAIG, Senior Geologist for Lion One Metals, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods. The Lion One geochemical laboratory is accredited under the IANZ ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standard - the international standard for testing and calibration of laboratories.

Diamond drill core samples are logged by Lion One personnel on site. Exploration diamond drill core is split by Lion One personnel on site, with half core samples sent for analysis and the other half core remaining on site. Grade control diamond drill core is whole core assayed. Core samples are delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 29 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & President

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 1. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0346 1876384 3920429 94 104.8 -16.9 102.2 TGC-0349 1876384 3920429 94 110.9 -15.3 86.9 TGC-0352 1876384 3920428 94 117.7 -15.6 80.5 TGC-0354 1876384 3920428 94 126.1 -15.0 80.5 TGC-0356 1876384 3920427 94 134.4 -14.3 101.4 TGC-0358 1876384 3920428 94 122.1 -23.9 95.5 TGC-0361 1876385 3920426 94 142.9 -4.5 350.1 TGC-0373 1876384 3920427 93 114.6 -42.0 230.5 TGC-0375 1876384 3920428 93 95.3 -42.8 181.3 TGC-0377 1876384 3920429 94 80.7 -17.5 140.4 TGC-0379 1876384 3920429 93 79.2 -37.7 170.8 TGC-0383 1876384 3920428 94 78.9 -11.3 242.1 TGC-0387 1876384 3920429 94 78.5 -25.1 146.7 TGC-0406 1876384 3920429 94 78.6 -32.6 200.2 TGC-0409 1876384 3920429 94 71.8 -21.0 175.8 TGC-0414 1876384 3920428 94 99.0 -36.2 131.2 TGC-0416 1876384 3920428 94 95.1 -17.0 167.5 TGC-0419 1876384 3920429 93 75.8 -45.1 205.5 TGC-0421 1876384 3920429 93 71.3 -32.0 11.3 TGC-0423 1876384 3920429 94 69.4 -32.0 11.5 TGC-0424 1876384 3920429 94 71.0 -32.1 191.3 TGC-0434 1876384 3920429 93 70.5 -38.0 161.5 TGC-0438 1876383 3920425 96 164.3 16.5 9.0 TGC-0440 1876384 3920425 97 164.4 22.0 12.6 TGC-0441 1876383 3920425 96 165.3 22.7 131.1 TGC-0445 1876384 3920434 94 60.3 -14.7 155.6 TGC-0447 1876384 3920433 94 67.2 -26.8 140.0 TGC-0449 1876384 3920433 93 67.7 -40.7 191.1 TGC-0451 1876384 3920433 94 67.9 -32.3 162.0 TGC-0456 1876384 3920434 93 55.9 -30.9 114.4

Table 2. Composite intervals from drillholes reported in this news release (composite grade >3.0 g/t Au, with <1 m internal dilution at <3.0 g/t Au).

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0346

51.2 51.8 0.6 14.79



77.4 78.4 1.1 5.25 TGC-0349

53.7 55.3 1.6 5.28

including 53.0 53.7 0.7 0.03

and 53.7 54.1 0.4 7.99

and 54.1 54.5 0.4 10.25

and 54.5 55.0 0.5 0.06

and 55.0 55.3 0.3 3.76 TGC-0352

60.8 62.5 1.7 10.80

including 60.8 61.1 0.3 25.27

and 61.1 61.4 0.3 1.54

and 61.4 61.7 0.3 17.89

and 61.7 62.5 0.8 6.18 TGC-0356

63.8 64.3 0.5 3.40



65.7 66.5 0.8 7.13

including 65.7 66.2 0.5 5.25

and 66.2 66.5 0.3 10.25 TGC-0358

65.4 65.7 0.3 5.78 TGC-0361

63.2 64.8 1.6 7.22

including 63.2 64.2 1.0 5.02

and 64.2 64.5 0.3 1.86

and 64.5 64.8 0.3 19.89



66.4 66.7 0.3 4.60



69.4 69.9 0.5 36.03



84.9 85.2 0.3 33.59



192.6 193.2 0.6 3.40



287.4 287.8 0.4 3.28 TGC-0373

86.5 87.4 0.9 6.39

including 86.5 87.0 0.5 6.40

and 87.0 87.4 0.4 6.38



90.9 91.2 0.3 4.66



127.9 128.3 0.4 5.64



157.8 158.9 1.1 52.18

including 157.8 158.4 0.6 23.79

and 158.4 158.9 0.5 86.25



194.2 194.7 0.5 6.61 TGC-0375

97.7 98.1 0.4 24.36



111.5 112.9 1.4 6.33

including 111.5 111.9 0.4 3.12

and 111.9 112.4 0.5 0.04

and 112.4 112.9 0.5 15.20



115.3 116.8 1.5 9.13

including 115.3 115.7 0.4 29.58

and 115.7 116.5 0.8 0.99

and 116.5 116.8 0.3 3.55



120.4 121.5 1.1 13.22

including 120.4 121.1 0.7 3.39

and 121.1 121.5 0.4 30.43



154.8 155.2 0.4 47.05



159.1 159.9 0.8 5.54

including 159.1 159.6 0.5 3.38

and 159.6 159.9 0.3 9.14



172.2 172.5 0.3 4.44 TGC-0377

47.7 48.0 0.3 6.82



57.7 59.9 2.2 3.25

including 57.7 58.0 0.3 5.56

and 58.0 58.5 0.5 3.00

and 58.5 58.8 0.4 3.50

and 58.8 59.2 0.4 2.13

and 59.2 59.5 0.3 1.91

and 59.5 59.9 0.4 3.62



65.1 65.4 0.3 13.36



66.4 67.2 0.8 5.70

including 66.4 66.9 0.5 7.12

and 66.9 67.2 0.3 3.57



92.7 93.1 0.4 5.03



125.5 125.8 0.3 7.28



140.1 140.4 0.3 14.59 TGC-0379

61.3 62.0 0.7 4.13



76.0 76.4 0.4 16.87



89.5 91.0 1.5 51.35

including 89.5 90.0 0.5 126.49

and 90.0 90.6 0.6 8.59

and 90.6 91.0 0.4 21.55



153.2 153.6 0.4 5.63 TGC-0383

46.3 46.7 0.4 31.47



51.6 53.1 1.5 3.39

including 51.6 51.9 0.3 4.24

and 51.9 53.1 1.2 3.15



63.7 64.0 0.3 67.84



69.7 71.7 2.0 78.71

including 69.7 70.6 0.9 168.25

and 70.6 71.1 0.5 0.67

and 71.1 71.4 0.3 18.46

and 71.4 71.7 0.3 9.77



96.3 96.6 0.3 20.28



102.2 102.5 0.3 3.41



122.0 122.3 0.3 3.75



212.5 212.9 0.4 96.48 TGC-0387

67.1 67.5 0.4 175.52



72.7 75.2 2.6 10.72

including 72.7 73.1 0.5 3.08

and 73.1 73.7 0.6 18.37

and 73.7 74.1 0.4 1.18

and 74.1 74.4 0.3 12.42

and 74.4 74.9 0.5 4.05

and 74.9 75.2 0.3 28.97



89.9 90.6 0.7 14.95

including 89.9 90.3 0.4 13.42

and 90.3 90.6 0.3 16.99



92.3 93.3 1.0 7.22

including 92.3 92.7 0.4 10.78

and 92.7 93.3 0.6 4.84



104.5 105.0 0.5 9.01



107.8 108.4 0.6 4.69



115.0 115.7 0.7 8.68 TGC-0406

72.3 72.6 0.3 5.90



83.2 86.3 3.1 29.70

including 83.2 83.6 0.4 34.63

and 83.6 83.9 0.3 23.01

and 83.9 84.2 0.3 21.97

and 84.2 84.9 0.7 2.95

and 84.9 85.2 0.3 4.29

and 85.2 85.5 0.3 8.32

and 85.5 85.8 0.3 179.52

and 85.8 86.3 0.5 9.99



153.5 153.8 0.3 3.61 TGC-0409

74.9 75.5 0.6 12.37



78.3 78.8 0.5 4.00



90.8 92.6 1.8 6.22

including 90.8 91.4 0.6 9.23

and 91.4 92.0 0.6 0.46

and 92.0 92.6 0.6 8.97



112.0 112.7 0.7 14.28 TGC-0414

70.4 71.9 1.5 9.76

including 70.4 71.0 0.6 18.87

and 71.0 71.5 0.5 2.46

and 71.5 71.9 0.4 5.22



74.9 77.0 2.2 16.19

including 74.9 75.3 0.4 4.60

and 75.3 75.6 0.3 84.47

and 75.6 75.9 0.3 3.14

and 75.9 76.4 0.5 4.23

and 76.4 77.0 0.7 7.03



81.4 84.0 2.6 4.65

including 81.4 81.7 0.3 3.35

and 81.7 82.7 1.0 0.08

and 82.7 83.0 0.4 4.78

and 83.0 83.3 0.3 8.05

and 83.3 83.7 0.4 11.02

and 83.7 84.0 0.3 8.40



88.3 91.0 2.8 8.42

including 88.3 88.6 0.4 5.77

and 88.6 89.1 0.5 0.68

and 89.1 89.4 0.3 21.06

and 89.4 89.9 0.5 4.20

and 89.9 90.4 0.5 4.85

and 90.4 91.0 0.6 16.58



92.2 92.5 0.3 4.29 TGC-0416

49.4 50.4 1.0 4.51

including 49.4 50.0 0.6 5.56

and 50.0 50.4 0.5 3.19



60.0 61.5 1.5 12.23

including 60.0 60.9 0.9 13.36

and 60.9 61.2 0.3 14.03

and 61.2 61.5 0.3 7.02



66.0 66.3 0.4 14.89



74.6 75.0 0.5 27.00



76.5 78.1 1.6 10.27

including 76.5 76.9 0.4 9.24

and 76.9 77.4 0.6 0.29

and 77.4 78.1 0.7 18.39



131.6 132.0 0.4 3.99



142.6 142.9 0.3 3.58 TGC-0419

58.0 59.6 1.6 4.23

including 58.0 58.4 0.4 7.79

and 58.4 59.6 1.2 3.04



82.4 83.1 0.7 3.23



89.4 90.0 0.6 6.64



92.3 92.6 0.4 58.59



99.8 100.3 0.6 42.75



126.2 126.7 0.5 4.91



135.8 136.9 1.1 5.11

including 135.8 136.4 0.6 6.10

and 136.4 136.9 0.5 3.92



143.0 143.6 0.6 3.98



155.3 155.6 0.3 5.48



170.9 172.1 1.2 19.73 TGC-0424

54.7 55.0 0.3 49.38



81.3 81.6 0.3 3.38



83.2 83.6 0.4 59.64



85.9 88.6 2.7 30.50

including 85.9 86.3 0.4 22.59

and 86.3 87.0 0.7 45.78

and 87.0 87.6 0.6 41.09

and 87.6 88.0 0.4 1.68

and 88.0 88.6 0.6 26.23



121.5 122.3 0.8 3.06 TGC-0434

75.0 76.2 1.2 3.44



77.5 77.8 0.3 4.00



86.8 87.3 0.5 63.67



92.6 93.1 0.5 4.34



99.8 103.2 3.5 7.47

including 99.8 100.2 0.4 4.76

and 100.2 100.7 0.5 25.88

and 100.7 101.1 0.4 5.13

and 101.1 101.7 0.7 0.11

and 101.7 102.1 0.4 6.07

and 102.1 102.6 0.5 10.49

and 102.6 103.2 0.7 4.26



106.0 106.7 0.8 3.21



116.2 116.6 0.4 5.69



133.9 134.4 0.5 9.78



140.5 141.1 0.6 3.98



143.1 143.5 0.4 5.48



147.8 148.2 0.4 7.94 TGC-0441

75.6 76.2 0.6 4.25 TGC-0445

38.8 39.5 0.7 13.54



55.8 56.1 0.3 26.89



65.0 65.4 0.4 13.64



114.6 115.5 0.9 22.99



121.4 123.2 1.8 7.64

including 121.4 122.0 0.6 3.79

and 122.0 122.4 0.4 0.17

and 122.4 122.9 0.5 0.37

and 122.9 123.2 0.4 32.08 TGC-0447

51.8 52.3 0.5 3.58



80.5 80.9 0.4 4.51



83.7 84.2 0.5 8.13



92.0 93.3 1.3 56.59

including 92.0 92.4 0.4 43.54

and 92.4 93.3 0.9 62.39



122.1 122.4 0.3 3.31



129.3 129.9 0.6 4.58



135.5 137.0 1.5 4.41

including 135.5 136.1 0.6 8.79

and 136.1 136.7 0.6 -0.01

and 136.7 137.0 0.3 4.48 TGC-0449

80.5 81.0 0.5 4.23



81.9 82.5 0.6 3.08



89.0 90.3 1.3 7.47

including 89.0 89.5 0.5 14.87

and 89.5 90.3 0.8 3.07



97.5 97.8 0.3 23.14



108.0 108.6 0.6 14.23



122.1 122.7 0.6 13.02



123.8 126.5 2.7 6.17

including 123.8 124.2 0.4 3.60

and 124.2 124.5 0.3 9.01

and 124.5 125.4 1.0 2.60

and 125.4 126.0 0.6 10.99

and 126.0 126.5 0.5 8.01



128.0 131.6 3.6 8.37

including 128.0 128.4 0.4 8.12

and 128.4 128.9 0.6 6.37

and 128.9 129.7 0.7 17.91

and 129.7 130.2 0.5 8.47

and 130.2 131.0 0.8 0.02

and 131.0 131.3 0.4 12.82

and 131.3 131.6 0.3 4.31



133.3 133.6 0.3 16.07



148.1 149.5 1.4 5.91

including 148.1 148.8 0.7 4.74

and 148.8 149.5 0.7 7.02



155.8 156.1 0.3 6.83



185.7 186.2 0.4 17.36 TGC-0451

49.2 49.5 0.3 19.74



57.5 57.8 0.3 12.69



83.3 83.9 0.6 10.56

including 83.3 83.6 0.3 13.76

and 83.6 83.9 0.3 7.36



85.6 86.7 1.1 5.09

including 85.6 85.9 0.3 3.54

and 85.9 86.4 0.5 0.14

and 86.4 86.7 0.3 14.89



89.0 89.9 0.9 175.43

including 89.0 89.3 0.3 267.95

and 89.3 89.6 0.3 249.00

and 89.6 89.9 0.3 9.33



99.0 101.5 2.5 12.83

including 99.0 99.7 0.7 9.33

and 99.7 100.0 0.3 69.57

and 100.0 100.3 0.3 2.60

and 100.3 100.6 0.3 1.30

and 100.6 100.9 0.3 1.13

and 100.9 101.2 0.3 6.92

and 101.2 101.5 0.3 3.64



138.0 138.3 0.3 3.32



139.2 139.5 0.3 6.60



147.8 148.1 0.3 6.19



155.2 155.5 0.3 13.25

