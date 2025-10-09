Stemtech Corporation Announces Exclusive Taiwan Distribution Licensing Agreement

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, is proud to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Energy International Development Co., Ltd. to sell Stemtech products in Taiwan, R.O.C.

The Taiwan Market

Stemtech Corporation Chairman & CEO, Charles S. Arnold, states "Taiwan has previously been a significant market for us. We feel with Energy International Development Co. Ltd. this will be a great source of revenue in this very large market needing the benefits of stem cell nutrition products. We look forward to our partnership with Teresa Liu, CEO, and her team in Energy International Development Co., Ltd who project exponential growth in taking over the marketing and distribution of Stemtech products ."

Teresa Liu, CEO says "the partnership with Stemtech Corporation in Taiwan will add to the improved health and wellness of many people already familiar with the great Stemtech products without needing any medical procedure but naturally releasing the body's own stem cells, allowing the body to heal itself and slow down the human aging process. Taiwan citizens are all concerned about finding natural solutions to health and aging. Stemtech meets the solution for both of these issues.

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation, advises "the agreement with Energy International Development Co., Ltd. is a tremendous growth opportunity providing distribution of all Stemtech products in the Asian market, starting in Taiwan. Our products are already manufactured in Taiwan. They will be distributed by Energy International Development Co, Ltd. and their extensive network of retail markets and other specific channels. Taiwan represents an important territory which will benefit with our products for Taiwan consumers with improved health, quality of life and anti-aging."

This model of licensing the Stemtech products into new global markets enables the Company to provide the anti-aging, longevity wellness phenomenon without the costs and overhead of running the business. This new model provides Stemtech the ability to generate revenue via licensing fees and manufacturing and enables the licensee to distribute in their territory providing Stemtech with substantial revenue without the cost of operation.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

ABOUT ENERGY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

Energy International Development Co., Ltd. is a dynamic business platform specializing in the distribution of high-quality, science-backed wellness and biotechnology products. a strong marketing team and a strategic growth network across Asia, Energy International serves as a trusted commercial bridge between innovative brands and rapidly expanding consumer markets. The company focuses on introducing advanced technologies and premium products that enhance health, beauty, and vitality - aligning global innovation with local cultural understanding.

Guided by a vision to create prosperity through wellness, Energy International Development Co., Ltd. integrates strategic marketing, education, and digital commerce to build sustainable value for its partners and customers alike.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

Energy International Development Co., Ltd.

CEO Teresa Liu

Phone: +886 424716066

Email: teresa1977.liu@gmail.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

