

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The Gap, Inc. (GAP), a clothing and accessories retailer, on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, a business segment Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) of to accelerate its human-centered, digitally enabled technology strategy.



The collaboration aims to integrate AI across the company's brands Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta to enhance product creation, customer experience, and employee enablement.



The company said that using Google Cloud technologies such as Gemini, Vertex AI, and BigQuery, Gap expects to boost innovation and efficiency.



The company is also using AI to empower employees, improving agility and decision-making.



In the pre-market trading, 1.31% higher at $20.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News