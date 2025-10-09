Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nevagro LLC ("Nevagro"), has made significant progress in advancing operations at the Murdock Mountain rock phosphate project. The Company's upcoming 12-hole maiden diamond drilling program will test key targets across Area A of the Nevagro lease.

This week, the Company:

engaged local equipment operators to upgrade access roads leading to designated drill sites;

signed a contract with a drilling company to execute 1,500 metres (~5,000') of HQ-diameter diamond drilling from 12 designated locations targeting depths between 100 and 250 meters; and

leased a warehouse and field office in Elko, Nevada, to facilitate ongoing drill-core logging, sample processing, and future field activities.

Robin Dow, CEO, commented on the current operational status: "Our Geologists, Garry Smith and Marco Montecinos, have made very significant strides forward to securing NOP's active drill program in a very short time. With ample funding in place, NOP expects to be on the ground within a week or so. This is it, what we have been waiting 13 years for!"

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269748

SOURCE: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.