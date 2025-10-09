Duni Group Wins Employer Branding Company of the Year

Each year, Karriärföretagen awards prizes to Sweden's most attractive employers. Duni Group won the Employer Branding Company of the Year in the economists category and was also nominated for Career Company of the Year.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karriärföretagen annually presents Sweden's most attractive employers for students and young professionals. Employers and key individuals who have stood out among this year's Karriärföretag are nominated for awards in various categories. At the Grand Career Day, which took place yesterday, and Duni Group won the category 'Employer Branding Company of the Year' (Economists/Master). The company was also nominated for Career Company of the Year.

Proof of Our Values-Driven Culture

"We are incredibly proud and honored to have won. This award is proof of our long-term commitment to building a values-driven culture, promoting employee development, and driving sustainability and innovation. For us, employer branding is not just a strategy - it's a collective effort made possible by all colleagues who contribute every day to making Duni Group a fantastic workplace," says Linda Clarin, Head of People & Culture Nordics, Duni Group.

Jury's Motivation

Duni Group stands out through its strategic and purposeful work with employer branding. By fostering a culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and development, they create an attractive workplace for future talents. With a clear focus on sustainability and a commitment to contributing to both employees and society, Duni Group is an inspiring player. Their efforts to strengthen the employer brand make them a worthy candidate for Employer Branding Company of the Year 2025.

About Karriärföretagen

Karriärföretagen annually presents Sweden's most attractive employers for students and young professionals, where selected companies earn the title of Karriärföretag (Career Company) for one year. Initially, employers must meet established basic criteria and undergo a selection process. During this process, an expert panel reviews and ensures that the employers meet the requirements and conduct high-quality work to be attractive employers from multiple perspectives. The jury then selects those who become a Karriärföretag. Duni Group has been a Karriärföretag since 2021.

