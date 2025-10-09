Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
09.10.25 | 08:24
8,530 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5108,68016:42
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 15:30 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duni Group Wins Employer Branding Company of the Year

Each year, Karriärföretagen awards prizes to Sweden's most attractive employers. Duni Group won the Employer Branding Company of the Year in the economists category and was also nominated for Career Company of the Year.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karriärföretagen annually presents Sweden's most attractive employers for students and young professionals. Employers and key individuals who have stood out among this year's Karriärföretag are nominated for awards in various categories. At the Grand Career Day, which took place yesterday, and Duni Group won the category 'Employer Branding Company of the Year' (Economists/Master). The company was also nominated for Career Company of the Year.

Proof of Our Values-Driven Culture
"We are incredibly proud and honored to have won. This award is proof of our long-term commitment to building a values-driven culture, promoting employee development, and driving sustainability and innovation. For us, employer branding is not just a strategy - it's a collective effort made possible by all colleagues who contribute every day to making Duni Group a fantastic workplace," says Linda Clarin, Head of People & Culture Nordics, Duni Group.

Jury's Motivation
Duni Group stands out through its strategic and purposeful work with employer branding. By fostering a culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and development, they create an attractive workplace for future talents. With a clear focus on sustainability and a commitment to contributing to both employees and society, Duni Group is an inspiring player. Their efforts to strengthen the employer brand make them a worthy candidate for Employer Branding Company of the Year 2025.

About Karriärföretagen
Karriärföretagen annually presents Sweden's most attractive employers for students and young professionals, where selected companies earn the title of Karriärföretag (Career Company) for one year. Initially, employers must meet established basic criteria and undergo a selection process. During this process, an expert panel reviews and ensures that the employers meet the requirements and conduct high-quality work to be attractive employers from multiple perspectives. The jury then selects those who become a Karriärföretag. Duni Group has been a Karriärföretag since 2021.

CONTACT:
Amanda Larsson
Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-608 33 08
amanda.larsson@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4247927/99c62ee3a95198fe_org.jpg

Duni Group Karriärföretagen

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duni-group-wins-employer-branding-company-of-the-year-302579796.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.