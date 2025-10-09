TOKYO, Oct 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that its all-new Destinator midsize SUV has been awarded with the gold award in the Best Industrial Product Design category at the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2025. This marks the third consecutive year Mitsubishi Motors has received this prestigious honor, following the recognition of the Xforce compact SUV in 2023 and the Triton pickup truck in 2024.Established in 2018, the VMARK Vietnam Design Award is organized by the VDAS Design Association based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This year, a jury of 46 internationally renowned design experts evaluated submissions from Vietnam and around the world. Entries were judged based on five criteria - innovativeness, eco-friendliness, identity, functionality, and community. Out of 531 submissions this year, only 18 projects were selected to receive the gold award, recognizing the most outstanding designs.The all-new Destinator is a seven-seat midsize SUV that features a spacious three-row layout. It combines a refined, authentic SUV design with a premium interior that ensures comfort for everyone on board. It also delivers powerful, exhilarating acceleration and safe, reliable driving performance across various road and weather conditions.Developed under the design concept "Gravitas and Dynamism," the Destinator embodies two distinct qualities. "Gravitas" conveys a commanding presence and a sense of solidity, expressed through proportions that combine a stable stance and a spacious, comfortable cabin. "Dynamism" represents energy and motion, brought to life through high ground clearance and large 18-inch wheels that enable excellent handling and maneuverability on rough roads.Naoki Akita, Program Design Director, Mitsubishi Motors, commented: "The Destinator blends a commanding presence and dynamic strength with a spacious three-row cabin, designed to empower families as they embark on new journeys together. Following the success of the Xforce and Triton, we are truly honored that our evolving design direction has once again been highly recognized. We remain committed to sharing the value of the Destinator with even more customers."Hiroaki Ozawa, Head of Sales and Marketing Division, Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co., Ltd. (MMV), who attended the award ceremony, commented: "Since unveiling the concept car of the Destinator in Vietnam this past June, we have received strong interest and high expectations for the production model. This design award provides powerful momentum for the year-end launch in Vietnam. We believe that the Destinator will bring a true seven-seater SUV for families, with its refined design and a premium interior ensuring comfort for all passengers."VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2025 (available in English and Vietnamese):https://www.vietnamdesignweek.org/top-45-outstanding-projects-2025-vmarkAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.