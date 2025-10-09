

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Intel (INTC) unveiled the architectural details of its upcoming Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, code-named Panther Lake, which are expected to begin shipping later this year.



The new lineup marks a major milestone as Intel's first product built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process developed and manufactured in the United States.



The company also previewed Xeon 6+, code-named Clearwater Forest, its first 18A-based server processor slated for launch in the first half of 2026.



Both Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest, along with future generations built on Intel 18A, are being produced at Fab 52, Intel's new state-of-the-art facility in Chandler, Arizona, underscoring the company's efforts to strengthen U.S. technological leadership and build a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.



Built on Intel 18A, Panther Lake is designed to power a broad range of AI PCs, gaming systems, and edge devices with a scalable multi-chiplet architecture that offers flexibility across various categories and price points. It combines Lunar Lake-level power efficiency with Arrow Lake-class performance, featuring up to 16 new Performance and Efficient cores that deliver more than 50% faster CPU speeds compared to the previous generation.



The new Intel Arc GPU, with up to 12 Xe cores, provides over 50% better graphics performance, while the balanced XPU design enables up to 180 Platform TOPS for AI acceleration. Beyond PCs, Panther Lake will also extend to robotics applications through Intel's new Robotics AI software suite and reference board, which allows customers to develop cost-effective, AI-enabled robots.



High-volume production begins this year, with initial units shipping by the end of 2025 and wider availability in January 2026.



Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology further enables the stacking and integration of multiple chiplets for greater flexibility and performance. Intel 18A will form the foundation for at least three future generations of Intel's client and server processors.



