Prospect Ridge Resources Corp: Prospect Ridge Announces October Drill Program at Camelot Project, Strategic Exploration Update and Investor Townhall on October 16, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTC:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is excited to announce the commencement of its 2025 fall exploration initiatives, highlighted by an upcoming drill program at the Camelot Project.

The Company will host a live investor townhall webinar on October 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss these developments and outline forward plans across its project portfolio.

A recorded copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website following the event.

Highlights:

Camelot: field assessment completed in preparation for ~2,000 m drill program to begin in late October

Excalibur: ~20 line-km Induced Polarization ("IP") survey currently underway; soil sampling from summer 2025 program has identified a second, 150 m x 200 m western target identified by elevated (>150 ppm) Cu in soils

Castle: 500 line-km aerial magnetics survey has been completed, magnetics and results from an earlier completed IP survey expected shortly

Knauss Creek/Holy Grail: mapping and rock sampling confirm that values of >100 ppm Cu are associated with major NW-SE trending regional structures. These values suggest a structural control on mineralization that will require follow-up in 2026 with a program that includes an IP survey.

CEO Comment

Len Brownlie, President and CEO of Prospect Ridge commented: "With the receipt of each batch of exploration results from Equity's hard work on our five B.C. projects we grow more excited about Prospect Ridge's future. As you will see in the program updates, each program has advanced our geological knowledge and has confirmed the potential to identify drill targets at both Castle and Excalibur and the need for an IP survey at Holy Grail/Knauss Creek. We are particularly enthused about the upcoming drill program at the Camelot Project, where a recent site visit has confirmed a logistically straightforward test of a very intriguing geophysical drill target that has not been previously drilled."

Exploration Overview

Camelot

The ~26 km2 Camelot Project is situated ~65 kilometres east of Williams Lake, B.C., in the Cariboo Mining district of central British Columbia (B.C.), a region with excellent road access and mining infrastructure that hosts copper-gold and copper-molybdenum porphyry deposits, including the nearby Woodjam cluster (~13 km SW), Mount Polley mine (~33 km NW), and Gibraltar (~60 km NW).

The Company intends to conduct up to 2,000 metres of drilling with up to 10 holes beginning in late October, 2025. The main target is an about 1,700 metre long by 500 metre wide area in the northern portion of the Project with coincident strong chargeability and multiple magnetic anomalies. Proposals from qualified drilling contractors are currently being evaluated and personnel from the Company and our exploration consultants, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity") have just completed a successful site visit to determine logistics, water line routes, and drill pad placement for the program. Existing aerial magnetic data is currently being re-processed to provide inversions to assist in determining potential target depths and pinpoint potential drill collars.

Castle

The Castle Project covers an area of 29.14 km2 in the Toodoggone gold-copper district of north-central B.C. and is located approximately 70 km north-west of the recent porphyry discovery on Amarc's AuRORA project and adjacent epithermal mineralization at TDG Gold's Greater Shasta-Newberry project.

Recently completed staking on the Castle Project has covered the entirety of two prominent gossans, the Castle and Abbey, that may represent the preserved upper parts of an alkalic gold-copper porphyry system. Historic soil sampling over a portion of the Castle gossan returned gold values of up to 6,800 ppb Au and 1,070 ppm Cu (see Company News Release dated July 2, 2025).

Equity and subcontractors have completed a ~7 line-km IP survey over the Castle gossan as well as prospecting and mapping over both the Castle and Abbey gossans, with 62 rock samples collected and sent for assay with results pending. Preliminary prospecting results have identified a pronounced boulder train of massive magnetite ±actinolite as well as a series of anastomosing magnetite veins, potentially indicative of a buried alkalic porphyry downslope of the Castle gossan. A 500 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey over the entire Project was completed on October 1. Portions of the survey over the Castle gossan were re-run at 50 m (rather than at originally planned 100 m line spacing) to provide better resolution due to its very pronounced magnetic signature. The Company is eagerly awaiting results from rock sampling, IP, and aerial magnetic surveys, as these results may help determine the potential size and scope of a drill program in 2026, subject to drill permitting.

Excalibur

As noted above, line-brushing and a ~20 line -km IP survey (at a line spacing of 200 m) are currently underway in the vicinity of the high Cu-in-soil results from 2019 and 2021 sampling. In addition, assay results from a small, 150 metre x 200 metre, soil sampling program, conducted to the west of the known target, has identified a second area of elevated copper in soils, with six of nine samples exceeding 150 ppm Cu. This western target has been dubbed "Warlock" (Figure 1). Mapping conducted on recently acquired southern claims have identified propylitic alteration (epidote-chlorite), consistent with alteration zoning patterns expected at increasing distances from the inferred porphyry core. Prospect Ridge looks forward to the receipt of rock sampling and IP survey results as they should allow the Company to generate multiple high priority drill targets to support a minimum 2,000 metre diamond drill program in 2026, subject to drill permitting.

Figure 1: Copper in soils (ppm) over gridded data from an air magnetic survey, with IP survey lines planned and underway for 2025

Knauss Creek and Holy Grail

In mid-September field crews from Equity returned to the Company's Knauss Creek and Holy Grail Projects, located north of Terrace, B.C., for a one-week program of prospecting and mapping, focusing on three additional high-priority exploration targets. During this field season, Equity has mapped and ground-truthed a total of 19 target areas. To date, assay results have been received for 63 of 80 rock samples collected in 2025. The new assays include 17 samples with >100 ppm copper, of which eight samples had copper values of >1,000 ppm and four samples returned >10,000 ppm Cu. Mapping has determined that the anomalous Cu values are consistent with NW-SE trending regional structures and smaller splays (Figure 2). These values and their distribution suggest a strong structural control on mineralization that will require follow-up in 2026 with a program that includes an IP survey.

Figure 2: Mineralized regional structural trend at target areas in the west (top: Glacier Peak and Mt. Garland) and in the east (bottom: Copper Ridge and J veins) of the Holy Grail & Knaus Creek Projects. Mineralization is associated with trends consistent with regional structures trending northwest in both areas.

First Nations Land Acknowledgement

Prospect Ridge acknowledges the traditional territories on which its projects are situated:

Castle: Tahltan and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations.

Excalibur: Lake Babine First Nation.

Camelot: Williams Lake First Nation, Xatsull First Nation, Neskonlith Indian Band, North Shuswap Tribal Council and Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band.

Holy Grail and Knauss Creek: Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs and Kitselas First Nation.

The Company is committed to building constructive, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with First Nations based on trust, transparency and collaboration.

Quality Control/Qualified Person Statement

All soil and rock samples were collected in separate bags labelled with sample numbers and a sample tag with barcode, with coordinates measured by handheld Garmin GPS units. All sample site locations were flagged in the field. Quality Control samples were included by Equity as needed. The samples were hand delivered to the ALS Geochemistry Laboratory ("ALS") in Terrace B.C. for sample preparation and then transported by ALS to their assay lab in North Vancouver B.C. Assay techniques were as follows:

For rock samples:

Method ME-MS61: Ultra-trace four-acid digestion with Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma - Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) finish.

A prepared sample (0.25 g) is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is leached with dilute hydrochloric acid and diluted to volume. The resulting solution is analysed by a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS, with results corrected for spectral or isotopic interferences.

and

Method Au-ICP22: Fire assay fusion with ICP-AES finish

A prepared sample (50 g) is fused with a mixture of lead oxide, sodium carbonate, borax, silica, and other reagents as required, inquarted with 6 mg of gold-free silver and then cupelled to yield a precious metal doré bead. Dilute nitric acid is added to the doré bead to remove Ag, then hydrochloric acid is utilised to decompose the Au, with each step including heating via microwave oven. The digested solution is cooled, diluted to a final volume of 4 mL with de-mineralised water, and analysed by ICP-AES against matrix-matched standards.

For soil samples:

Method: ME-MS41: Ultra-trace aqua regia digestion using ICP-MS and ICP-AES

A prepared sample (0.50 g) is digested with aqua regia in a graphite heating block. After cooling, the resulting solution is diluted to with deionized water, mixed and analyzed by ICP-AES. Following this analysis, the results are reviewed for high concentrations of bismuth, mercury, molybdenum, silver and tungsten and diluted accordingly. Samples are then analysed by ICP-MS for the remaining suite of elements. The analytical results are corrected for inter element spectral interferences.

and

Method Au-ICP22: Fire assay fusion with ICP-AES finish, as described above for rock samples.

When assay certificates are received, they are loaded into a database hosted by Maxgeo's Datashed software. They are subsequently reviewed for outliers and indicators for cross-contamination before they are evaluated for their geochemical significance and interpreted in the geological context.

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D, P.Geo. Director of Geoscience for Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold. Led by a management and technical team with over 100 years of combined mineral exploration experience, Prospect Ridge is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of properties that have the potential to become the next economic copper/gold porphyry discovery across this vastly under-explored region.

