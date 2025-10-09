AMOEBA: Amoéba: a first half of 2025 marked by numerous decisive achievements ahead of the commercial launch of its biocontrol solution in 2026

Press release

New crucial milestones reached in biocontrol for the upcoming commercialisation of AXPERA , with final approval of the active substance by the European Commission and the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Koppert;

Acceleration in the cosmetics segment with a partnership signed with Metron Technology to facilitate the approval and the distribution of its ingredient on the Chinese market;

Strengthened financial structure and an extended cash horizon, following a successful €14 million capital increase in July 2025 (including €5 million through debt offset).

Chassieu (France), 9 October 2025 - 6:00 p.m - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces its results for the first half of 2025[1] and provides an update on the progress of its strategic roadmap.

A semester marked by decisive progress ahead of the commercial launch of AXPERA

After a major strategic pivot in 2024 toward becoming an industrial and commercial company, Amoeba achieved numerous key milestones in the first half of 2025, both in biocontrol and cosmetics.

The active biocontrol substance has reached two crucial milestones, paving the way for its commercialisation in 2026:

From a commercial perspective , in June 2025[2], Amoéba signed a major distribution agreement with Koppert, the world leader in biological crop protection and pollination. This agreement grants Koppert exclusive distribution rights for five years for this biocontrol product in 18 European countries and the United States, covering vineyards and vegetable crops in greenhouses and open fields;

, in June 2025[2], Amoéba signed a major distribution agreement with Koppert, the world leader in biological crop protection and pollination. This agreement grants Koppert exclusive distribution rights for five years for this biocontrol product in 18 European countries and the United States, covering vineyards and vegetable crops in greenhouses and open fields; From a regulatory perspective, the biocontrol active substance received final approval from the European Commission in June 2025[3], after the final assessment report issued by the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) confirmed its fungicidal efficacy and low risk profile for human health and the environment. Marketing authorisations for AXPERA in the nine targeted European countries are expected by early 2026.

Additionally, in April 2025[4], the AXPERA solution received a 120-day emergency marketing authorisation in France to control grapevine downy mildew. Feedback from winegrowers during the trial period (mid-April to mid-August) was very positive, confirming the product's efficacy and its contribution to reducing copper use in the combat against mildew[5].

Amoéba also reached a new milestone in the development of its cosmetics business, with the signing in July 2025[6] of an agreement with Metron Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese group Oriental Beauty Valley (OBV). This agreement includes support from the OBV group until Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient is approved in China, as well as priority distribution rights granted to Metron Technology to market Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient in China once approval has been obtained.

As a reminder, the cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI list (International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient), allowing worldwide marketing without any further approval, (except in China) and has received the COSMOS label, certifying it is natural and environmentally friendly.

Finally, Amoéba will benefit from the expertise of its new Board member Charlotte Franceries (former member of L'Oréal's senior management team) to support the development of its cosmetic ingredient under the most favorable conditions.

Half-year results

AMOEBA H1 2024 H1 2025 Variation Consolidated income statement K€ K€ K€ Revenues - - - Grants 248 329 +81 Industrial deployment costs (525) (674) -149 Research and development costs (778) (666) +112 Administrative costs and overheads (1,491) (1,718) -228 Sales and marketing (136) (352) -217 Current operating income (2,683) (3,083) -400 Other income and expenses - - - Operating income (2,683) (3,083) -400 Financial income (expense) (441) (814) -373 Net income (3,125) (3,897) -772

The operating income stood at -€3,083k in the first half of 2025, down €400k compared to the first half of 2024. This change is explained by:

Industrial deployment costs increased over the half-year (+€149k), in line with the increase in production capacity at the Chassieu site to support the commercial launch of AXPERA;

costs increased over the half-year (+€149k), in line with the increase in production capacity at the Chassieu site to support the commercial launch of AXPERA; Research and development costs decreased by €112k (-14%) over the half-year, due to the reclassification of amortisation expenses to general expenses. Given the maturity of the various solutions, whether already developed or still under development, the current level of expenditure remains consistent with the ongoing research and innovation work carried out by Amoéba's development platform.

General and administrative expenses increased by €228k (+15%), due to both the reclassification of R&D depreciation to general expenses and social security contributions on the free share programme expiring in May 2024.

expenses increased by €228k (+15%), due to both the reclassification of R&D depreciation to general expenses and social security contributions on the free share programme expiring in May 2024. Marketing and sales expenses increased by €217k, in line with the preparation for the commercial launch of the biocontrol solution in 2026, including one-off expenses related to the implementation of commercial agreements and associated legal costs.

Operating income came to -€3,083k, compared with -€2,683k in the first half of 2024 (-€400k), in line with the roadmap established by the Company. After a year of transition, the Company's expenses are still lower than their level at 30 June 2023 (-€3,882k) despite a sustained level of activity (regulatory approvals, preparation for the commercial launch of the biocontrol solution, etc.), demonstrating Amoéba's effective budgetary control.

After taking into account the financial result (which amounted to -€814k, up following the increase in drawdowns on the bond loan), mainly consisting of non-cash interest expenses related to bond loans and lease-related liabilities, the half-year net result came to -€3,897k (vs. -€3,125k in H1 2024).

An extended cash horizon

The Company's cash position at 30 June 2025 amounted to €742k, compared with €459k as at 31 December 2024.

Cash requirements related to operations (-€2,652k) and investments (-€900k) were more than offset by financing issued during the half-year (+€3,887k), mainly consisting of proceeds from new tranches of the non-convertible bond.

As at 30 June 2025, the Company's equity stood at €-14,269k, compared with €-10,410k as at 31 December 2024. The Company's financial debt amounted to €16,765k (€12,065k as at 31 December 2024). It consists of debts related to lease obligations (€405k), the repayable advance from BPI received under the USIBIAM contract in Cavaillon (€594k) and the bond issue for €15,766k.

This financial structure was significantly strengthened in July 2025, thanks to the successful €14 million capital increase (including €9m in cash, before transaction costs, and €5m through debt offset). As at 30 September 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at €6.9 million.

The financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 were approved by the Board of Directors on the principle of continuity of operations, based on activity and cash flow forecasts for the next 12 months, i.e. until 30 June 2026, taking into account:

the net cash position as at 30 June 2025 and the capital increase carried out in July 2025,

the estimated expenses projections to pursue the Group's strategy,

Nice & Green's commitment not to seek repayment of outstanding simple bonds for twelve months following the capital increase,

And more broadly, the company benefits from a commitment of financial support for operating expenses from the shareholder Nice & Green until 30 June 2026.

Outlook

The end of 2025 still looks very busy for Amoéba. The Company will focus its efforts on the following priorities:

Active preparation for the commercial launch of the AXPERA biocontrol solution with Koppert in Europe and the United States, for vineyards and vegetable crops, scheduled for 2026;

Leveraging the potential of its biocontrol solution , by continuing discussions with Koppert and other parties regarding crops (cereals, potatoes, orchard, bananas etc.) and/or geographical areas not covered by the agreement signed in June 2025, as well as the co-development of new biocontrol solutions;

, by continuing discussions with Koppert and other parties regarding crops (cereals, potatoes, orchard, bananas etc.) and/or geographical areas not covered by the agreement signed in June 2025, as well as the co-development of new biocontrol solutions; Obtaining marketing authorisations for AXPERA , expected by early 2026 at the latest in the nine European countries targeted. The US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) decision on the application for federal marketing authorisation in the United States for its AXPERA product, which has been delayed for reasons beyond Amoeba's control, is expected in the first quarter of 2026;

, expected by early 2026 at the latest in the nine European countries targeted. The US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) decision on the application for federal marketing authorisation in the United States for its AXPERA product, which has been delayed for reasons beyond Amoeba's control, is expected in the first quarter of 2026; For cosmetic application: definition of the marketing strategy for its ingredient following excellent in vitro and in vivo test results, structuring of the offer and implementation of the approval procedure in China, in partnership with Metron Technology.

At the same time, Amoéba is developing an innovative biofertiliser solution to tap into a new market segment. This new solution would both generate additional revenue and improve the company's overall profitability as it leverages a production process largely similar to that of the biocontrol solution.

Benoît VILLERS, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amoéba, states: "We have had a very productive and decisive half-year for the future of Amoéba, confirming the relevance of the strategic pivot implemented over the past two years. The various milestones achieved by our biocontrol solution now enable us to launch its commercialisation in 2026, and we are delighted with the interest generated by our cosmetic ingredient, both in France and internationally. Finally, the success of the capital increase carried out in July allows us to approach the coming months with confidence, and I would like to once again thank all of our partners and shareholders."

Jean-François DOUCET, CEO of Amoéba, states: "In the last few months, Amoéba has taken decisive steps that allow us to look to the future with confidence. Thanks to the exceptional commitment of our teams, whom I would like to congratulate once again, we are now closer than ever to transforming Amoéba into a fully commercial company. We are now focusing our efforts on preparing for the launch of AXPERA with our partner Koppert, while continuing to make advances in cosmetics and the development of new projects, notably our biofertiliser. We are eager to bring our innovative and environmentally friendly solutions to the market."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

[1] The Board of Directors, in its meeting on 9 October 2025, approved the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025. The Statutory Auditor has completed its limited review of the consolidated half-year financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025. The half-year report is currently being issued and will be available on the company's website within the legal deadlines.

[2] See the press release dated 3 June 2025.

[3] See the press release dated 17 June 2025.

[4] See the press release dated 22 April 2025.

[5] See the press release dated 2 October 2025.

[6] See the press release dated 22 July 2025.

