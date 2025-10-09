

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has announced the issuance of $580 million Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 2026, Series 76381, under its Programme for the Issuance of Securities.



The offering is restricted to eligible investors as outlined in the Prospectus.



The Notes are intended solely for professional clients and eligible counterparties under U.K. MiFIR product governance rules across all distribution channels.



RY currently trades at $144.74 or 0.21 percent lower on the NYSE.



