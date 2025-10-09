



TOKYO, Oct 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide and donate gold, silver, and bronze medals to the top three finishers in the half marathon (elite athletes) and elite para-athletes (wheelchair and visual impairment) award categories at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation and will be held on October 19, 2025.*If the top three finishers above have a guide runner, a medal will also be provided to the guide runner.Medals Symbolizing the 2025 Event Concept of "Authentic"The medals were designed based on the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon's desire to expand running opportunities to everyone, including those who have never run before, and to create an event where anyone can participate.On the front side, the design features the event title "Tokyo Legacy Half 2025" engraved at the center of a pattern interwoven with flowing curves. The design, with its strong presence, symbolizes the 2025 event's catchphrase "TOKYO AUTHENTIC," while the flowing curves represent the unique running trails of each individual runner.On the reverse side, "Tokyo Legacy Half 2025" is expressed in Braille, along with TANAKA's logo, the word "FINISHER," and the date of the event. The medal ribbon was designed with the event logo motif, which resembles a tapestry woven from individual lines representing each runner, volunteer, and spectator.About the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, born as a legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is a citizen-participation half marathon held with the aim of expanding running opportunities for all people. At the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025, held in the metropolis of Tokyo and welcoming a diverse range of runners, the catchphrase "TOKYO AUTHENTIC" embodies the desire to deliver authentic value that resonates for times to come. By sharing Tokyo's unique new sense of authenticity with the runners of the next generation, the event provides an opportunity for diverse runners to experience the appeal of Tokyo at their own pace.(Official website of the event: https://legacyhalf.tokyo/)Since the inaugural event in 2022, TANAKA has been producing the medals awarded at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, and this will be their fourth time providing them. As part of its contribution to the realization of a symbiotic society and the promotion of a healthy society, TANAKA will continue its efforts to support the promotion of sports.Overview of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025 Medals- Gold Medal: approx. 80g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure silver with gold plating- Silver Medal: approx. 80g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure silver- Bronze Medal: approx. 60g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 3mm thick; pure copperRace Information of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025- Organizer: Tokyo Marathon Foundation- Co-organizers: Tokyo Metropolitan Government; JAAF (Japan Association of Athletics Federations); Tokyo Sports Association for the Disabled- Managing Organization: Tokyo Athletics Association- Operation Support: Japan Para Athletics- Supporting Organizations: Japan Industrial Track & Field Association- Official Partners: New Balance Japan, Inc., Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., KINTETSU INTERNATIONAL, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd., Rokko Butter, Co., Ltd., Photocreate Co., Ltd- Official Suppliers: NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Porsche Japan K.K.- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025 (rain or shine)- Start/Finish Area: Japan National Stadium (Kasumigaoka-machi, Shinjuku, Tokyo)*Race information is current as of the time this press release was issued. For the latest information, please check the official Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon website.About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. 