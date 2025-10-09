DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Oct-2025 / 18:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 9 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 29,680 Highest price paid per share: 124.20p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.2524p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,050,343 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,050,343) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.2524p 29,680

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 653 123.80 10:04:25 00356346439TRLO1 XLON 653 123.60 10:04:25 00356346440TRLO1 XLON 363 124.00 10:08:55 00356347615TRLO1 XLON 368 124.00 10:08:55 00356347616TRLO1 XLON 634 123.60 10:08:55 00356347617TRLO1 XLON 613 123.40 10:08:59 00356347627TRLO1 XLON 800 123.40 10:11:47 00356348343TRLO1 XLON 434 123.40 10:11:51 00356348354TRLO1 XLON 83 123.60 10:12:05 00356348421TRLO1 XLON 631 123.60 10:12:05 00356348422TRLO1 XLON 625 123.40 10:12:05 00356348423TRLO1 XLON 1100 123.40 10:12:06 00356348424TRLO1 XLON 346 123.40 10:12:06 00356348425TRLO1 XLON 405 123.40 10:12:06 00356348426TRLO1 XLON 295 123.40 10:12:08 00356348435TRLO1 XLON 602 123.00 10:12:09 00356348438TRLO1 XLON 411 122.60 11:07:42 00356366137TRLO1 XLON 60 122.60 11:07:42 00356366138TRLO1 XLON 139 122.60 11:07:42 00356366139TRLO1 XLON 200 122.60 11:18:54 00356366782TRLO1 XLON 100 122.60 11:19:05 00356366790TRLO1 XLON 100 122.60 11:19:08 00356366791TRLO1 XLON 227 122.60 11:19:14 00356366792TRLO1 XLON 6 122.40 11:33:57 00356367523TRLO1 XLON 286 122.40 11:33:57 00356367524TRLO1 XLON 612 122.20 11:47:30 00356367881TRLO1 XLON 429 122.40 11:57:24 00356368247TRLO1 XLON 60 122.20 11:57:24 00356368248TRLO1 XLON 612 122.00 12:23:04 00356369092TRLO1 XLON 599 122.20 12:23:12 00356369100TRLO1 XLON 630 122.20 12:50:34 00356370449TRLO1 XLON 629 122.00 13:08:10 00356371056TRLO1 XLON 621 122.00 13:08:16 00356371058TRLO1 XLON 472 122.40 13:09:43 00356371108TRLO1 XLON 424 122.40 13:09:43 00356371109TRLO1 XLON 161 122.80 13:23:55 00356371431TRLO1 XLON 321 122.80 13:23:55 00356371432TRLO1 XLON 148 122.80 13:23:55 00356371433TRLO1 XLON 619 122.60 13:30:09 00356371612TRLO1 XLON 1 123.00 13:57:18 00356372652TRLO1 XLON 2 123.00 13:57:18 00356372653TRLO1 XLON 604 123.00 13:57:18 00356372654TRLO1 XLON 1 123.20 13:57:18 00356372658TRLO1 XLON 51 123.20 14:29:29 00356374114TRLO1 XLON 555 123.20 14:29:29 00356374115TRLO1 XLON 637 123.00 14:53:09 00356376002TRLO1 XLON 638 123.00 14:53:09 00356376003TRLO1 XLON 442 123.40 14:53:25 00356376013TRLO1 XLON 558 123.40 14:53:25 00356376014TRLO1 XLON 645 123.20 14:56:31 00356376350TRLO1 XLON 9 123.60 15:00:12 00356376693TRLO1 XLON 233 123.60 15:00:17 00356376710TRLO1 XLON 423 123.60 15:20:21 00356378358TRLO1 XLON 156 123.80 15:21:32 00356378448TRLO1 XLON 199 124.00 15:21:34 00356378451TRLO1 XLON 176 124.00 15:21:34 00356378452TRLO1 XLON 599 123.60 15:29:18 00356378970TRLO1 XLON 323 123.80 15:29:56 00356379011TRLO1 XLON 214 123.80 15:29:56 00356379012TRLO1 XLON 221 124.00 15:30:18 00356379049TRLO1 XLON 1811 124.00 15:30:18 00356379050TRLO1 XLON 367 124.00 15:30:18 00356379051TRLO1 XLON 371 124.00 15:30:18 00356379052TRLO1 XLON 47 124.20 15:42:42 00356380104TRLO1 XLON 267 123.80 15:52:11 00356380502TRLO1 XLON 60 123.80 15:52:11 00356380503TRLO1 XLON 321 123.80 15:52:11 00356380504TRLO1 XLON 160 123.80 15:59:41 00356380917TRLO1 XLON 61 123.60 16:06:17 00356381349TRLO1 XLON 121 123.80 16:06:18 00356381353TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT)