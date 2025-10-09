Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Oct-2025 / 18:49 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

9 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         29,680 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.2524p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,050,343 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,050,343) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.2524p                       29,680

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
653             123.80          10:04:25         00356346439TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             123.60          10:04:25         00356346440TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             124.00          10:08:55         00356347615TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             124.00          10:08:55         00356347616TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             123.60          10:08:55         00356347617TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             123.40          10:08:59         00356347627TRLO1     XLON 
 
800             123.40          10:11:47         00356348343TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             123.40          10:11:51         00356348354TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              123.60          10:12:05         00356348421TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             123.60          10:12:05         00356348422TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             123.40          10:12:05         00356348423TRLO1     XLON 
 
1100             123.40          10:12:06         00356348424TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             123.40          10:12:06         00356348425TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             123.40          10:12:06         00356348426TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             123.40          10:12:08         00356348435TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             123.00          10:12:09         00356348438TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             122.60          11:07:42         00356366137TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.60          11:07:42         00356366138TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             122.60          11:07:42         00356366139TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.60          11:18:54         00356366782TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.60          11:19:05         00356366790TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.60          11:19:08         00356366791TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             122.60          11:19:14         00356366792TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              122.40          11:33:57         00356367523TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             122.40          11:33:57         00356367524TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             122.20          11:47:30         00356367881TRLO1     XLON 
 
429             122.40          11:57:24         00356368247TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.20          11:57:24         00356368248TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             122.00          12:23:04         00356369092TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             122.20          12:23:12         00356369100TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.20          12:50:34         00356370449TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             122.00          13:08:10         00356371056TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             122.00          13:08:16         00356371058TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             122.40          13:09:43         00356371108TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             122.40          13:09:43         00356371109TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             122.80          13:23:55         00356371431TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             122.80          13:23:55         00356371432TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             122.80          13:23:55         00356371433TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             122.60          13:30:09         00356371612TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.00          13:57:18         00356372652TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              123.00          13:57:18         00356372653TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             123.00          13:57:18         00356372654TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.20          13:57:18         00356372658TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              123.20          14:29:29         00356374114TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             123.20          14:29:29         00356374115TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.00          14:53:09         00356376002TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.00          14:53:09         00356376003TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             123.40          14:53:25         00356376013TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             123.40          14:53:25         00356376014TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             123.20          14:56:31         00356376350TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              123.60          15:00:12         00356376693TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             123.60          15:00:17         00356376710TRLO1     XLON 
 
423             123.60          15:20:21         00356378358TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             123.80          15:21:32         00356378448TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             124.00          15:21:34         00356378451TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             124.00          15:21:34         00356378452TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             123.60          15:29:18         00356378970TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             123.80          15:29:56         00356379011TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             123.80          15:29:56         00356379012TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             124.00          15:30:18         00356379049TRLO1     XLON 
 
1811             124.00          15:30:18         00356379050TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             124.00          15:30:18         00356379051TRLO1     XLON 
 
371             124.00          15:30:18         00356379052TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              124.20          15:42:42         00356380104TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             123.80          15:52:11         00356380502TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.80          15:52:11         00356380503TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             123.80          15:52:11         00356380504TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             123.80          15:59:41         00356380917TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              123.60          16:06:17         00356381349TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             123.80          16:06:18         00356381353TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

596             124.00          16:06:35         00356381374TRLO1     XLON 
 
394             123.80          16:13:25         00356381810TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              123.80          16:13:25         00356381811TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             123.80          16:15:05         00356381879TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             123.80          16:15:05         00356381880TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             123.80          16:15:05         00356381881TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              123.80          16:15:45         00356381930TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             123.80          16:16:45         00356381969TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              123.80          16:16:45         00356381970TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             123.80          16:17:53         00356382034TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             123.80          16:17:53         00356382035TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              123.80          16:17:53         00356382036TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             123.80          16:18:28         00356382061TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              123.80          16:18:28         00356382062TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404667 
EQS News ID:  2210906 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210906&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
