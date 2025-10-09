Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced flow through private placement.

A total of 27,183,335 flow-through units were issued on a private placement basis at a price of 3 cents per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $815,500.05. Each unit comprised one flow-through common share and one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one additional common share, at a price of 5 cents per share, for a 24-month period.

Proceeds from the sale of flow-through units will be utilized for incurring flow-through expenses that qualify as Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Flow-through proceeds will be spent on the company's British Columbia properties.

All securities that were issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, expiring February 8, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In consideration for introducing certain subscribers to the private placement, the company paid cash finders' fees totaling $25,880 and issued 862,666 warrants at five cents to the finders. The warrants are exercisable for a 24-month period.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

