The Share Purchase Agreement Amongst Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp, Mumena Mushinge, Brian Chisala, Terra Metals Inc., Terra Metals Limited and Lunda Resources Limited Has Terminated for Failure to Provide Due Diligence Information and Failure to Make CSE App

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (CSE:WOGC) ("WOGC") On May 21, 2025, WOGC announced that it had entered into a share purchase agreement dated May 16, 2025 ("SPA") amongst WOGC, Terra Metals Inc ("TMI-Delaware"), Terra Metals Limited ("TM-Zambia"), Lunda Resources Limited ("Lunda"), Central African Renewable Energy Corporation Limited ("CARE"), Mumena Mushinge ("Mushinge") and Brian Chisala ("Chisala") (collectively TMI-Delaware, TM-Zambia, Lunda, CARE, Mushinge and Chisala referred to as the "TMI Parties"). The SPA was amended on June 16, 2025 ("SPA Amending Agreement #1") and on July 31, 2025 ("SPA Amending Agreement #2"). The TMI Parties were to provide WOGC certain due diligence information and make the CSE listing application by September 15, 2025. The TMI Parties did not provide all of the necessary due diligence information (including but not limited to corporate minute book information, joint venture expenditure disclosure information, audited financial statement disclosure for year ended December 31, 2024, interim unaudited financial statement disclosure for the 6 months ended June 30, 2025, MD&A disclosure for 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and MD&A disclosure for the 6 month period ended June 30, 2025) and the TMI Parties did not make the CSE listing application by September 15, 2025 as required. Pursuant to the terms of the SPA (as amended), by reason of the defaults, the SPA terminated without further notice. WOGC offered to extend the SPA but the offer was rejected by the TMI Parties.

