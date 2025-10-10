Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the" Company ") announces that, due to interest from an existing strategic investor, it intends to close a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Second Tranche"). Under the Second Tranche, the Company intends to issue a maximum of 2,625,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $105,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause which allows the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if after 18 months from the date of issuance, the trading price of the Shares exceeds $0.15 for a period of 10 consecutive days.

Vortex intends to allocate the gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Units as follows: approximately 40% to pay for mining concession fees, approximately 40% to pay for exploration fees and remaining 20% for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable Share purchase warrants in connection with the Second Tranche, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

All securities issued under the Second Tranche will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Second Tranche remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the completion of the Second Tranche; the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Second Tranche; and the intended use of proceeds raised under the Second Tranche.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Second Tranche; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to complete the Second Tranche on the terms disclosed, or at all; the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Second Tranche; changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Second Tranche; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Second Tranche; the Company will be able to complete the Second Tranche on the terms disclosed; the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Second Tranche; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Second Tranche as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently expected. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

