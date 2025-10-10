

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - QPM Energy Ltd (QPM.AX) announced the signing of a A$113.7 million Master Lease Agreement with Macquarie, facilitated by its Specialised and Asset Finance division within the Commodities and Global Markets business. The tailored financing arrangement will fully fund the purchase of two LM6000 gas turbines from GE Vernova.



In addition to the acquisition, the facility will cover transportation costs for moving the turbines from GE Vernova's factory in Hungary to QPM's Isaac Energy Hub in Moranbah. Shipment is scheduled for the March 2026 quarter.



