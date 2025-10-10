ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs new contract with financial services company in Türkiye

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has entered into a new partnership with a financial services customer in Türkiye. The contract has an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will deliver integrated facility services, including cleaning, technical maintenance, and other support services.

The contract starts on 1 November 2025 and has a one-year duration, with the option to extend annually for up to three years.

Cavit Habib, Country Manager of ISS Türkiye, says:

"We are excited to enter this new partnership within one of ISS's key segments, an achievement that demonstrates ISS Türkiye's expertise in banking and high-rise buildings. We are committed to delivering service excellence with a sharp focus on digital solutions and optimised technical services - supporting our customer in driving workforce efficiency and ensuring effective asset management."





For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2024, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

