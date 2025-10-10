Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2024.2930 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 9 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2010.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2045.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2024.2930

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,890,056. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,890,056. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2024.2930 15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 182 2040.00 08:24:15 00077363180TRLO0 XLON 94 2040.00 08:24:15 00077363181TRLO0 XLON 145 2035.00 08:29:22 00077363501TRLO0 XLON 83 2035.00 08:29:22 00077363502TRLO0 XLON 202 2030.00 08:39:37 00077364063TRLO0 XLON 247 2025.00 08:44:00 00077364171TRLO0 XLON 122 2025.00 08:44:05 00077364172TRLO0 XLON 210 2025.00 08:44:05 00077364173TRLO0 XLON 80 2025.00 08:44:05 00077364174TRLO0 XLON 791 2045.00 08:55:17 00077364644TRLO0 XLON 197 2040.00 08:55:18 00077364651TRLO0 XLON 7 2040.00 08:55:18 00077364652TRLO0 XLON 207 2035.00 09:03:39 00077365081TRLO0 XLON 237 2025.00 09:15:50 00077365609TRLO0 XLON 190 2020.00 09:15:50 00077365610TRLO0 XLON 49 2020.00 09:15:50 00077365611TRLO0 XLON 10 2030.00 09:52:59 00077367252TRLO0 XLON 200 2030.00 09:59:48 00077367922TRLO0 XLON 33 2030.00 09:59:48 00077367923TRLO0 XLON 217 2030.00 09:59:48 00077367924TRLO0 XLON 83 2030.00 09:59:48 00077367925TRLO0 XLON 127 2030.00 09:59:48 00077367926TRLO0 XLON 230 2025.00 10:32:41 00077369288TRLO0 XLON 33 2020.00 10:32:42 00077369289TRLO0 XLON 195 2020.00 10:32:42 00077369290TRLO0 XLON 217 2025.00 11:09:01 00077370560TRLO0 XLON 237 2020.00 11:20:10 00077370821TRLO0 XLON 235 2020.00 11:20:10 00077370822TRLO0 XLON 128 2015.00 11:31:46 00077371094TRLO0 XLON 100 2015.00 11:31:46 00077371095TRLO0 XLON 75 2010.00 11:36:52 00077371165TRLO0 XLON 125 2010.00 11:36:52 00077371166TRLO0 XLON 249 2015.00 12:12:28 00077371893TRLO0 XLON 235 2025.00 13:18:04 00077374234TRLO0 XLON 231 2025.00 13:18:04 00077374235TRLO0 XLON 110 2025.00 13:18:47 00077374257TRLO0 XLON 96 2025.00 13:18:47 00077374258TRLO0 XLON 288 2020.00 13:40:45 00077374966TRLO0 XLON 44 2020.00 13:40:45 00077374967TRLO0 XLON 170 2020.00 13:40:45 00077374968TRLO0 XLON 35 2020.00 13:40:45 00077374969TRLO0 XLON 246 2020.00 14:04:07 00077375480TRLO0 XLON 246 2015.00 14:04:41 00077375486TRLO0 XLON 231 2020.00 14:28:42 00077376289TRLO0 XLON 237 2020.00 14:28:42 00077376290TRLO0 XLON 211 2020.00 14:40:49 00077377146TRLO0 XLON 238 2020.00 14:46:49 00077377564TRLO0 XLON 40 2015.00 14:50:35 00077377711TRLO0 XLON 248 2015.00 14:50:35 00077377712TRLO0 XLON 117 2015.00 14:50:35 00077377713TRLO0 XLON 230 2015.00 14:50:35 00077377714TRLO0 XLON 234 2015.00 14:55:21 00077378116TRLO0 XLON 239 2015.00 14:55:21 00077378117TRLO0 XLON 208 2015.00 14:55:21 00077378118TRLO0 XLON 86 2015.00 14:55:21 00077378119TRLO0 XLON 68 2015.00 14:55:21 00077378120TRLO0 XLON 16 2015.00 14:55:21 00077378121TRLO0 XLON 605 2030.00 15:14:15 00077379264TRLO0 XLON 215 2030.00 15:16:15 00077379554TRLO0 XLON 230 2030.00 15:21:15 00077380350TRLO0 XLON 203 2030.00 15:26:15 00077380906TRLO0 XLON 216 2030.00 15:31:15 00077381383TRLO0 XLON 208 2025.00 15:31:38 00077381394TRLO0 XLON 222 2025.00 15:31:38 00077381395TRLO0 XLON 172 2025.00 15:31:38 00077381396TRLO0 XLON 78 2025.00 15:39:22 00077382016TRLO0 XLON 3 2025.00 15:39:33 00077382050TRLO0 XLON 57 2025.00 15:39:40 00077382060TRLO0 XLON 74 2025.00 15:39:58 00077382062TRLO0 XLON 240 2025.00 15:39:59 00077382063TRLO0 XLON 200 2025.00 15:45:59 00077382538TRLO0 XLON 4 2025.00 15:49:59 00077382791TRLO0 XLON 221 2025.00 15:49:59 00077382792TRLO0 XLON 44 2025.00 15:50:09 00077382800TRLO0 XLON 88 2025.00 15:50:09 00077382801TRLO0 XLON 342 2020.00 15:50:10 00077382802TRLO0 XLON 221 2020.00 16:03:04 00077383503TRLO0 XLON 234 2020.00 16:05:04 00077383573TRLO0 XLON 46 2020.00 16:07:00 00077383652TRLO0 XLON 201 2020.00 16:08:00 00077383701TRLO0 XLON 94 2020.00 16:09:19 00077383772TRLO0 XLON 3 2020.00 16:09:23 00077383788TRLO0 XLON 45 2020.00 16:10:14 00077383853TRLO0 XLON 213 2020.00 16:11:14 00077383933TRLO0 XLON 243 2020.00 16:13:14 00077384121TRLO0 XLON 237 2020.00 16:14:14 00077384253TRLO0 XLON 204 2020.00 16:17:14 00077384415TRLO0 XLON 196 2020.00 16:18:14 00077384499TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

