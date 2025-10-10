Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
10.10.25 | 08:11
23,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
10.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2024.2930 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

9 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2010.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2045.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2024.2930

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,890,056. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,890,056. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2024.2930

15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

182

2040.00

08:24:15

00077363180TRLO0

XLON

94

2040.00

08:24:15

00077363181TRLO0

XLON

145

2035.00

08:29:22

00077363501TRLO0

XLON

83

2035.00

08:29:22

00077363502TRLO0

XLON

202

2030.00

08:39:37

00077364063TRLO0

XLON

247

2025.00

08:44:00

00077364171TRLO0

XLON

122

2025.00

08:44:05

00077364172TRLO0

XLON

210

2025.00

08:44:05

00077364173TRLO0

XLON

80

2025.00

08:44:05

00077364174TRLO0

XLON

791

2045.00

08:55:17

00077364644TRLO0

XLON

197

2040.00

08:55:18

00077364651TRLO0

XLON

7

2040.00

08:55:18

00077364652TRLO0

XLON

207

2035.00

09:03:39

00077365081TRLO0

XLON

237

2025.00

09:15:50

00077365609TRLO0

XLON

190

2020.00

09:15:50

00077365610TRLO0

XLON

49

2020.00

09:15:50

00077365611TRLO0

XLON

10

2030.00

09:52:59

00077367252TRLO0

XLON

200

2030.00

09:59:48

00077367922TRLO0

XLON

33

2030.00

09:59:48

00077367923TRLO0

XLON

217

2030.00

09:59:48

00077367924TRLO0

XLON

83

2030.00

09:59:48

00077367925TRLO0

XLON

127

2030.00

09:59:48

00077367926TRLO0

XLON

230

2025.00

10:32:41

00077369288TRLO0

XLON

33

2020.00

10:32:42

00077369289TRLO0

XLON

195

2020.00

10:32:42

00077369290TRLO0

XLON

217

2025.00

11:09:01

00077370560TRLO0

XLON

237

2020.00

11:20:10

00077370821TRLO0

XLON

235

2020.00

11:20:10

00077370822TRLO0

XLON

128

2015.00

11:31:46

00077371094TRLO0

XLON

100

2015.00

11:31:46

00077371095TRLO0

XLON

75

2010.00

11:36:52

00077371165TRLO0

XLON

125

2010.00

11:36:52

00077371166TRLO0

XLON

249

2015.00

12:12:28

00077371893TRLO0

XLON

235

2025.00

13:18:04

00077374234TRLO0

XLON

231

2025.00

13:18:04

00077374235TRLO0

XLON

110

2025.00

13:18:47

00077374257TRLO0

XLON

96

2025.00

13:18:47

00077374258TRLO0

XLON

288

2020.00

13:40:45

00077374966TRLO0

XLON

44

2020.00

13:40:45

00077374967TRLO0

XLON

170

2020.00

13:40:45

00077374968TRLO0

XLON

35

2020.00

13:40:45

00077374969TRLO0

XLON

246

2020.00

14:04:07

00077375480TRLO0

XLON

246

2015.00

14:04:41

00077375486TRLO0

XLON

231

2020.00

14:28:42

00077376289TRLO0

XLON

237

2020.00

14:28:42

00077376290TRLO0

XLON

211

2020.00

14:40:49

00077377146TRLO0

XLON

238

2020.00

14:46:49

00077377564TRLO0

XLON

40

2015.00

14:50:35

00077377711TRLO0

XLON

248

2015.00

14:50:35

00077377712TRLO0

XLON

117

2015.00

14:50:35

00077377713TRLO0

XLON

230

2015.00

14:50:35

00077377714TRLO0

XLON

234

2015.00

14:55:21

00077378116TRLO0

XLON

239

2015.00

14:55:21

00077378117TRLO0

XLON

208

2015.00

14:55:21

00077378118TRLO0

XLON

86

2015.00

14:55:21

00077378119TRLO0

XLON

68

2015.00

14:55:21

00077378120TRLO0

XLON

16

2015.00

14:55:21

00077378121TRLO0

XLON

605

2030.00

15:14:15

00077379264TRLO0

XLON

215

2030.00

15:16:15

00077379554TRLO0

XLON

230

2030.00

15:21:15

00077380350TRLO0

XLON

203

2030.00

15:26:15

00077380906TRLO0

XLON

216

2030.00

15:31:15

00077381383TRLO0

XLON

208

2025.00

15:31:38

00077381394TRLO0

XLON

222

2025.00

15:31:38

00077381395TRLO0

XLON

172

2025.00

15:31:38

00077381396TRLO0

XLON

78

2025.00

15:39:22

00077382016TRLO0

XLON

3

2025.00

15:39:33

00077382050TRLO0

XLON

57

2025.00

15:39:40

00077382060TRLO0

XLON

74

2025.00

15:39:58

00077382062TRLO0

XLON

240

2025.00

15:39:59

00077382063TRLO0

XLON

200

2025.00

15:45:59

00077382538TRLO0

XLON

4

2025.00

15:49:59

00077382791TRLO0

XLON

221

2025.00

15:49:59

00077382792TRLO0

XLON

44

2025.00

15:50:09

00077382800TRLO0

XLON

88

2025.00

15:50:09

00077382801TRLO0

XLON

342

2020.00

15:50:10

00077382802TRLO0

XLON

221

2020.00

16:03:04

00077383503TRLO0

XLON

234

2020.00

16:05:04

00077383573TRLO0

XLON

46

2020.00

16:07:00

00077383652TRLO0

XLON

201

2020.00

16:08:00

00077383701TRLO0

XLON

94

2020.00

16:09:19

00077383772TRLO0

XLON

3

2020.00

16:09:23

00077383788TRLO0

XLON

45

2020.00

16:10:14

00077383853TRLO0

XLON

213

2020.00

16:11:14

00077383933TRLO0

XLON

243

2020.00

16:13:14

00077384121TRLO0

XLON

237

2020.00

16:14:14

00077384253TRLO0

XLON

204

2020.00

16:17:14

00077384415TRLO0

XLON

196

2020.00

16:18:14

00077384499TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
