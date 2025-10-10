Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
10 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2024.2930 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
9 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2010.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2045.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2024.2930
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,890,056. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,890,056. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2024.2930
15,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
182
2040.00
08:24:15
00077363180TRLO0
XLON
94
2040.00
08:24:15
00077363181TRLO0
XLON
145
2035.00
08:29:22
00077363501TRLO0
XLON
83
2035.00
08:29:22
00077363502TRLO0
XLON
202
2030.00
08:39:37
00077364063TRLO0
XLON
247
2025.00
08:44:00
00077364171TRLO0
XLON
122
2025.00
08:44:05
00077364172TRLO0
XLON
210
2025.00
08:44:05
00077364173TRLO0
XLON
80
2025.00
08:44:05
00077364174TRLO0
XLON
791
2045.00
08:55:17
00077364644TRLO0
XLON
197
2040.00
08:55:18
00077364651TRLO0
XLON
7
2040.00
08:55:18
00077364652TRLO0
XLON
207
2035.00
09:03:39
00077365081TRLO0
XLON
237
2025.00
09:15:50
00077365609TRLO0
XLON
190
2020.00
09:15:50
00077365610TRLO0
XLON
49
2020.00
09:15:50
00077365611TRLO0
XLON
10
2030.00
09:52:59
00077367252TRLO0
XLON
200
2030.00
09:59:48
00077367922TRLO0
XLON
33
2030.00
09:59:48
00077367923TRLO0
XLON
217
2030.00
09:59:48
00077367924TRLO0
XLON
83
2030.00
09:59:48
00077367925TRLO0
XLON
127
2030.00
09:59:48
00077367926TRLO0
XLON
230
2025.00
10:32:41
00077369288TRLO0
XLON
33
2020.00
10:32:42
00077369289TRLO0
XLON
195
2020.00
10:32:42
00077369290TRLO0
XLON
217
2025.00
11:09:01
00077370560TRLO0
XLON
237
2020.00
11:20:10
00077370821TRLO0
XLON
235
2020.00
11:20:10
00077370822TRLO0
XLON
128
2015.00
11:31:46
00077371094TRLO0
XLON
100
2015.00
11:31:46
00077371095TRLO0
XLON
75
2010.00
11:36:52
00077371165TRLO0
XLON
125
2010.00
11:36:52
00077371166TRLO0
XLON
249
2015.00
12:12:28
00077371893TRLO0
XLON
235
2025.00
13:18:04
00077374234TRLO0
XLON
231
2025.00
13:18:04
00077374235TRLO0
XLON
110
2025.00
13:18:47
00077374257TRLO0
XLON
96
2025.00
13:18:47
00077374258TRLO0
XLON
288
2020.00
13:40:45
00077374966TRLO0
XLON
44
2020.00
13:40:45
00077374967TRLO0
XLON
170
2020.00
13:40:45
00077374968TRLO0
XLON
35
2020.00
13:40:45
00077374969TRLO0
XLON
246
2020.00
14:04:07
00077375480TRLO0
XLON
246
2015.00
14:04:41
00077375486TRLO0
XLON
231
2020.00
14:28:42
00077376289TRLO0
XLON
237
2020.00
14:28:42
00077376290TRLO0
XLON
211
2020.00
14:40:49
00077377146TRLO0
XLON
238
2020.00
14:46:49
00077377564TRLO0
XLON
40
2015.00
14:50:35
00077377711TRLO0
XLON
248
2015.00
14:50:35
00077377712TRLO0
XLON
|
117
2015.00
14:50:35
00077377713TRLO0
XLON
230
2015.00
14:50:35
00077377714TRLO0
XLON
234
2015.00
14:55:21
00077378116TRLO0
XLON
239
2015.00
14:55:21
00077378117TRLO0
XLON
208
2015.00
14:55:21
00077378118TRLO0
XLON
86
2015.00
14:55:21
00077378119TRLO0
XLON
68
2015.00
14:55:21
00077378120TRLO0
XLON
16
2015.00
14:55:21
00077378121TRLO0
XLON
605
2030.00
15:14:15
00077379264TRLO0
XLON
215
2030.00
15:16:15
00077379554TRLO0
XLON
230
2030.00
15:21:15
00077380350TRLO0
XLON
203
2030.00
15:26:15
00077380906TRLO0
XLON
216
2030.00
15:31:15
00077381383TRLO0
XLON
208
2025.00
15:31:38
00077381394TRLO0
XLON
222
2025.00
15:31:38
00077381395TRLO0
XLON
172
2025.00
15:31:38
00077381396TRLO0
XLON
78
2025.00
15:39:22
00077382016TRLO0
XLON
3
2025.00
15:39:33
00077382050TRLO0
XLON
57
2025.00
15:39:40
00077382060TRLO0
XLON
74
2025.00
15:39:58
00077382062TRLO0
XLON
240
2025.00
15:39:59
00077382063TRLO0
XLON
200
2025.00
15:45:59
00077382538TRLO0
XLON
4
2025.00
15:49:59
00077382791TRLO0
XLON
221
2025.00
15:49:59
00077382792TRLO0
XLON
44
2025.00
15:50:09
00077382800TRLO0
XLON
88
2025.00
15:50:09
00077382801TRLO0
XLON
342
2020.00
15:50:10
00077382802TRLO0
XLON
221
2020.00
16:03:04
00077383503TRLO0
XLON
234
2020.00
16:05:04
00077383573TRLO0
XLON
46
2020.00
16:07:00
00077383652TRLO0
XLON
201
2020.00
16:08:00
00077383701TRLO0
XLON
94
2020.00
16:09:19
00077383772TRLO0
XLON
3
2020.00
16:09:23
00077383788TRLO0
XLON
45
2020.00
16:10:14
00077383853TRLO0
XLON
213
2020.00
16:11:14
00077383933TRLO0
XLON
243
2020.00
16:13:14
00077384121TRLO0
XLON
237
2020.00
16:14:14
00077384253TRLO0
XLON
204
2020.00
16:17:14
00077384415TRLO0
XLON
196
2020.00
16:18:14
00077384499TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916