Freitag, 10.10.2025

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 21:20
27,640 Euro
+0,14 % +0,040
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,66027,74009:42
27,67027,73009:42
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 09:18 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet to publish its Interim Review for January - September 2025 on October 29, 2025

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review January - September 2025 will be published on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The stock exchange release and presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will host a results webcast in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.events.inderes.com/q3-2025 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET).

President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will present the results. A recording will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

Participants may also join the news conference via a conference call by registering at:
https://events.inderes.com/valmet/q3-2025/dial-in

After registration, you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. To ask a question during the call, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad.

All questions should be presented in English.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
For media: Antti Ylitalo, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-publish-its-interim-review-for-january---september-2025-on-october-29--2025,c4248273

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-publish-its-interim-review-for-january--september-2025-on-october-29-2025-302580641.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
