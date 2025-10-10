

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese technology company Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY.PK, HTHIF.PK, 6501.T) Friday said that it is now focusing on the Operational Technology or OT domain by developing and utilizing AI agents to accelerate operational transformation for frontline workers in sectors such as energy, railways, and manufacturing.



This initiative is a part of the company's ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud to enhance productivity through AI, software modernization, and improved customer service.



The company said that it will make use of Gemini, Google Cloud's multimodal AI capable of understanding text, images, audio, and video simultaneously. This makes it well-suited for frontline tasks that require accurate handling of physical information such as equipment and products. Using Gemini Enterprise, even non-experts can create AI agents through no-code interfaces, streamlining on-site workflows, Hitachi said in a statement.



Commenting on the developments, Jun Abe, Executive Vice President of Hitachi, Ltd., General Manager of the Digital Systems & Services Division, said, ' human capabilities. We are very pleased that our strategic alliance with Google Cloud has steadily advanced employee productivity and accelerated innovation. Looking ahead, we aim to extend these achievements into the OT domain, creating frontline environments where workers can collaborate with AI, stay energized, and focus on creative, high-value tasks.'



