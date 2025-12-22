

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (HIES), part of Hitachi Ltd.'s (HTHIY.PK) Connective Industries (CI) Sector, on Monday said it has launched an external digital agent service, part of the HMAX Industry lineup, that uses generative AI to support industrial equipment operation and maintenance through conversational interaction.



The service combines real-time data from HIES's FitLive equipment monitoring system with equipment manuals and domain expertise. By simply asking questions, users can receive instant, context-appropriate guidance based on actual equipment conditions.



Previously used internally by HIES service engineers and sales teams, the service is now available to authorized dealers, distributors, and end users operating supported equipment.



Initially, the service supports air compressors, water supply pumps, and industrial inkjet printers connected to FitLive. When an operator encounters an issue, such as an abnormal sound from an air compressor, the AI reviews real-time data and historical records to identify the most likely cause and recommend corrective actions, enabling quicker responses and reduced downtime.



Hitachi's CI Sector is focused on 'Integrated Industry Automation,' aiming to expand HMAX Industry across growth industries. As part of this effort, HIES seeks to drive innovation for frontline workers by helping manufacturers maintain productivity, improve safety, and transfer critical operational knowledge to the next generation of workers amid ongoing skilled labor shortages.



