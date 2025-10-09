Namib Minerals Reaffirms and Expands Collaboration with WSP for Feasibility Studies to Advance Expansion Plans

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namib Minerals ("Namib Minerals" or "the Company"), (Nasdaq: NAMM), an established African Gold producer with a portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged WSP, one of the world's leading professional services firms, to conduct comprehensive feasibility studies for the Company's Redwing and Mazowe Gold mining assets in Zimbabwe.

Namib Minerals has renewed and expanded its engagement with WSP, recognizing the firm's in-depth knowledge of the Company's portfolio and operational context. Leveraging its prior experience with these assets, WSP will provide strategic insights to guide Namib Minerals in achieving its expansion objectives.

"This engagement builds on our strong relationship with WSP and reflects our commitment to unlocking the full potential of our mines," said Ibrahima Sory Tall, CEO of Namib Minerals. "Their expertise and familiarity with our assets will help us accelerate our development plans and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

The studies will serve as a critical step towards bringing Namib Minerals' operations to full capacity and supporting the Company's strategy of sustainable growth in Gold and Critical Minerals production.

