WKN: A2DS5E | ISIN: FI4000251897
Frankfurt
10.10.25 | 08:11
13,880 Euro
-1,00 % -0,140
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 08:15 Uhr
Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Remedy Entertainment Plc lowers operating profit (EBIT) outlook for 2025 and publishes preliminary Q3 key financial figures

Remedy Entertainment Plc Inside information October 10, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Remedy Entertainment Plc lowers operating profit (EBIT) outlook for 2025 and publishes preliminary Q3 key financial figures

Due to weak sales of FBC: Firebreak, Remedy lowers its long-term sales forecast for the game. Consequently, the company recognizes a non-cash impairment of EUR 14.9 million, representing a majority of the game's capitalized development costs and allocated purchased publishing and distribution rights. The impairment has no effect on Remedy's cash position.

Profit warning and updated outlook 2025

Due to the adjusted long-term sales forecast for FBC: Firebreak and the impairment, Remedy Entertainment Plc issues a profit warning and adjusts its 2025 outlook by lowering its guidance on operating profit (EBIT). Remedy's 2025 outlook changes as follows:

Outlook 2025 (old): Remedy expects its revenue and operating profit (EBIT) to increase from the previous year and operating profit (EBIT) to be positive.

Outlook 2025 (new): Remedy expects its revenue to increase from the previous year and operating profit (EBIT) to be negative and below the previous year.

Preliminary information of Q3/2025 key financial figures

Due to the impairment having a substantial impact on Remedy's Q3/2025 financial figures, the company is publishing preliminary unaudited key financial figures for Q3/2025:

MEUR

7-9/2025

(preliminary, unaudited)

7-9/2024

1-9/2025

(preliminary, unaudited)

1-9/2024

1-12/2024

Revenue12.217.942.539.050.7
EBITDA0.76.67.53.12.5
EBIT-16.42.4-15.6-2.9-4.3

FBC: Firebreak was launched on June 17th. In its 2025 half-year financial report, Remedy reported that FBC: Firebreak's launch-phase consumer sales underperformed. After the launch, the company rapidly developed the game based on player feedback and released multiple updates. On September 29th, Remedy released the first Major Update titled Breakpoint for FBC: Firebreak, which brought significant changes to the game's core experience. Despite improved player and sales metrics after the update, sales have not reached Remedy's internal targets.

"Remedy is recognizing a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs and allocated purchased publishing and distribution rights related to FBC: Firebreak. While we balance future investments to the title, we continue developing and improving the game in line with our updated long-term sales forecast", says Remedy Entertainment's CEO Tero Virtala.

Remedy Entertainment Plc will publish its Q3 2025 Business Review on October 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EET.

REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PLC

More information

Tero Virtala, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: +358 9 435 5040
Email: tero.virtala@remedygames.com

Santtu Kallionpää, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +358 40 576 8060
Email: santtu.kallionpaa@remedygames.com

Remedy in brief

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a pioneering, globally renowned video game company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Finland with an office in Stockholm, Sweden. Known for its story-driven and visually stunning action games, Remedy has created multiple successful, critically acclaimed franchises such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and tools technology that powers many of its games. Remedy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's main list.

www.remedygames.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
