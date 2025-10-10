Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo issues trading update for Q3 2025

Cheffelo today issues a trading update for the third quarter of 2025, showing strong increase in Net sales as well as in active customers. Full results for the period will be be announced on 5th of November 2025.

Net sales for July-September 2025 amounted to MSEK 266.4 (216.0), an increase of 23.3% versus last year. This growth was driven by a 64% increase in new customer acquisition. Adjusted for currency effects, Net sales growth was 26.6%.

For the period January-September 2025, Net sales reached MSEK 864.4 (761.7), an increase of 13.5% versus last year, or 16.1% when adjusted for currency effects.

Active customers in the third quarter were 85.2 thousand (73.4), an increase of 16.0% versus last year.

The increase in Net sales is expected to contribute to an EBIT improvement of approximately MSEK 12 in the third quarter versus the same period last year, resulting in an estimated EBIT of around MSEK -5. The third quarter is seasonally weaker due to summer holidays in Scandinavia, combined with higher sales and marketing expenses. As a result, EBIT has historically been negative in this period.

Cheffelo will formally invite investors, analysts and the media to a conference call and webcast with Q&A, which will take place on the day the Q3 results are published.

Cheffelo will also host a Capital Markets Event on October 22: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/cheffelo/capital-market-event-october/

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bergman, CFO Cheffelo

Phone: +46 707 74 49 73

Mail: ir@cheffelo.com

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo

Phone: +46 706 48 70 65

E-post: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2008, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2024, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.1 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 16 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF). Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB.

This information is information that Cheffelo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-10 07:45 CEST.