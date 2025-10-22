Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo Capital Markets Event - reiterates financial ambitions and details strong Q3 momentum

Cheffelo (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: CHEF), today hosted its 2025 Capital Markets Event online for investors, analysts, and media. The company's Management Team gave an update on the company's strategy, financial performance, and growth outlook.

Since Cheffelo's first Capital Markets Day in 2023, the company has doubled its shareholder base, reflecting growing interest in its mission to "solve dinner better than anyone else." CEO Walker Kinman and the management team gave insights on customer acquisition, product innovation, technology, operational excellence, and sustainability, underscoring the company's value proposition of uniting families around the dinner table while delivering profitable growth.

At the event, Cheffelo reiterated its updated long-term financial targets, as announced in September. The company is targeting a Net sales CAGR of 7-9% through 2028, aiming to reach SEK 1.5 billion in Net sales, and an EBIT margin of 7-9% by 2028. These ambitions are underpinned by Cheffelo's focus on personalization so smart, it feels simple while nailing it on service reliability.

Cheffelo also highlighted its strong Q3 2025 trading update, released earlier this month. Net sales for the third quarter increased by 23% year-over-year to MSEK 266.4, or 26.6% adjusted for currency effects. Active customers grew by 16% to 85,200, driven by a 64% increase in new customer acquisition compared to Q3 last year. The company expects EBIT for the quarter to improve by approximately MSEK 12 versus the same period last year, despite the seasonal impact of summer holidays and increased marketing investments. Full results for the period will be published on November 5, 2025.

"Our strategy is delivering results, and we are confident in our ability to drive profitable growth in the years ahead," said Walker Kinman, CEO of Cheffelo. "We continue to invest in our people, tech, operational excellence, and customer experience, striving to be the first choice for families seeking to eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping," said Walker.

The event presentations, including a live Q&A session with management, are available for replay at https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/cheffelo/capital-market-event-october/

