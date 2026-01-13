Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
WKN: A2QRYM | ISIN: SE0015556873 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HY
Frankfurt
13.01.26 | 08:05
7,570 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 07:45 Uhr
25 Leser
Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo issues trading update for Q4 2025

Cheffelo today issues a trading update for the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting increases in both Net sales as well as in Active customers. Full results for the period are scheduled to be announced on 19th of February 2026.

Net sales for October - December 2025 amounted to MSEK 323.6 (296.6), an increase of 9.1% vs last year. Adjusted for currency effects, Net sales growth was 12.6%. Net sales in Q4 include a calendar effect, as the quarter had one delivery week less than the corresponding period in 2024.

For the full year 2025, Net sales reached MSEK 1188.0 (1058.2), an increase of 12.3% versus 2024, or 15.1% when adjusted for currency effects.

Active customers in the fourth quarter were 78.4 thousand (69.1), an increase of 13.5% versus last year.

Cheffelo will invite investors, analysts and the media to a conference call and webcast with Q&A, which will take place on the day the Q4 and full year results are published.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bergman, CFO Cheffelo
Mail: ir@cheffelo.com

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo
E-post: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2008, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2024, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.1 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 16 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).
www.linkedin.com/company/cheffelo

This information is information that Cheffelo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-13 07:45 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.