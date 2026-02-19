Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo presents Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results: Record Q4 EBIT successfully closes a year of accelerating growth

Cheffelo, a leading supplier of meal kits in the Nordic region, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. The company also announced plans to run a cross-border pilot project in Finland.

The quarterly and full-year growth contributed to strong profitability, with a new Q4 EBIT profitability record of 11.3%, and full-year EBIT increasing 76.1% to MSEK 73.4 or 6.2% of Net sales, largely driven by top line growth.



Cheffelo's Net sales grew by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, with Net sales growth landing at 12.3% for the full year. The Norwegian market led the way with 23.5% growth during the fourth quarter, and in February the company announced the consolidation of the Adams Matkasse brand with the Godtlevert brand. This move is designed to offer Norwegian customers an even more personalized meal kit experience, while at the same time giving Cheffelo efficiency gains aimed at further strengthening competitiveness in the Norwegian market.

In Sweden, with the Linas brand, Net sales grew by 4.0% in the quarter and 9.3% for 2025, supported by continued traction in customer acquisition, a stable improvement in order frequency and improved customer lifetime. Denmark, with the RetNemt brand, posted a decrease in Net sales by -3.5% in Q4 and -0.4% for 2025, reflecting a cautious consumer environment. Year-on-year comparability across all markets is also impacted by one less delivery week in 2025 relative to 2024.

During 2026, Cheffelo will expand its geographic footprint, by leveraging its existing fulfillment capabilities and run a cross-border pilot project in Finland. Further details will be shared closer to launch, for which a date has not yet been set.



With stronger profitability and increased cash flow, Cheffelo's Board will propose a SEK 7.05 per share dividend corresponding to a total dividend of MSEK 91.8. This brings total cash dividends distributed to shareholders to MSEK 182.4 since 2022.

CEO Walker Kinman commented: "Our Q4 and full year 2025 results have exceeded expectations, and I am proud of the Cheffelo team for their strong performance while continuing to develop and improve our business. Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of initiatives - consolidating to one brand in Norway, offering even more recipe options and personalization to our customers, and launching a pilot in Finland. These will further enhance our customer proposition and support our long-term ambitions and continued profitable growth."

Fourth quarter 2025 (Q4 2024) Full year 2025 (Full year 2024) - Net sales increased by 9.1% (9.7%) to MSEK 323.6 (296.6). Growth excluding currency effects of 12.6% (11.1%)

- Operating profit (EBIT) at MSEK 36.7 (29.4), a margin of 11.3% (9.9%)

- Net profit for the period after taxes at MSEK 29.6 (24.5)

- Earnings per share before dilution at SEK

2.27 (1.93) and after dilution at SEK 2.27 (1.90) - Net sales increased by 12.3% (5.8%) to MSEK 1?188.0 (1058.2). Growth excluding currency effects of 15.1% (7.1%)

- Operating profit (EBIT) at MSEK 73.4 (41.7), a margin of 6.2% (3.9%)

- Net profit for the period after taxes at MSEK 57.5 (32.4)

- Earnings per share before dilution at SEK 4.47 (2.56) and after dilution at SEK 4.47 (2.51)

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2006, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2025, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.2 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 17 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).

This information is information that Cheffelo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 07:45 CET.