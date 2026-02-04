Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo merges its Norwegian brands to offer an enhanced meal kit experience - Adams Matkasse becomes Godtlevert

Cheffelo is consolidating its Adams Matkasse brand with its Godtlevert brand in Norway. This move is designed to offer Cheffelo's Norwegian customers an even more personalized mealkit experience, featuring more flexibility and an expanded selection of recipes, at a lower price point. At the same time, the merge will give Cheffelo benefits of increased efficiency in its marketing and sales activities, as well as streamlined production and supply chain management, supporting Cheffelo's growth ambitions.

By focusing on a single brand in the Norwegian market that is fully aligned with Cheffelo's value proposition, Meals that unite families, the product offering can be further strengthened and better meet the needs of the customer.

Customers of Adams Matkasse will receive direct information about their subscription transitioning to Godtlevert. They will continue to enjoy the recipes, quality ingredients, excellent customer experience, and reliable service they value, while also benefiting from more variety, flexible portion sizes, and a lower price point. The customer migration process starts today and is expected to be completed during March 2026.

"We are confident that this brand consolidation strengthens Cheffelo's value proposition towards the Norwegian market. Focusing on one brand helps us streamline production and supply chain management activities, which ultimately help us to solve dinner better than anyone else. We expect further benefits from increased efficiency in our marketing and sales activities without the need to maintain and develop two separate brands with distinct value propositions," says Walker Kinman, CEO of Cheffelo.

Cheffelo remains fully committed to executing on its profitable growth strategy in the Scandinavian mealkit space with Godtlevert in Norway, RetNemt, in Denmark, and Linas in Sweden, delivering profitability and uniting families around the dinner table. The Norwegian business generates around 50% of Net sales for Cheffelo. This shift to a single brand strategy in Norway supports Cheffelo's previously communicated long-term financial targets and ambitions.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo

E-mail: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2008, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2024, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.1 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 16 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).

