Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo announces preliminary EBIT for the fourth quarter due to increased operating profit

Cheffelo, a profitable Scandinavian supplier of mealkits, today issues a preliminary EBIT for the fourth quarter, ahead of plan. The preliminary and unaudited operating profit (EBIT) for Q4 2025 amounts to approx. MSEK 36.8 (29.4) representing an increase of approx. MSEK 7.4 compared to Q4 2024. That equals an operating profit (EBIT) of MSEK 73.5 (41.7) for the full year 2025, an EBIT margin of 6.2% (3.9).

Cheffelo chooses to publish this preliminary result due to a higher than anticipated increase in operating profit during the fourth quarter of 2025.

As reported in Cheffelo's Trading update (2026-01-13) Net sales for October - December 2025 amounted to MSEK 323.6 (296.6), an increase of 9.1% vs last year. Adjusted for currency effects, Net sales growth was 12.6%. Net sales in Q4 include a calendar effect, as the quarter had one delivery week less than the corresponding period in 2024. For the full year 2025, Net sales reached MSEK 1188.0 (1058.2), an increase of 12.3% versus 2024, or 15.1% when adjusted for currency effects.

Active customers in the fourth quarter were 78.4 thousand (69.1), an increase of 13.5% versus last year.

The company's Q4 and full year report will be published on February 19, 2026, as previously communicated. Cheffelo will invite investors, analysts and the media to a conference call and webcast with Q&A, taking place on that day.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bergman, CFO Cheffelo

Mail: ir@cheffelo.com

Peter Bodor, Head of Corporate Communications, Cheffelo

E-post: peter.bodor@cheffelo.com

About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2008, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2024, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.1 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 16 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF).

This information is information that Cheffelo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-19 11:30 CET.