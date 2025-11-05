Cheffelo AB: Cheffelo presents third quarter 2025 results - accelerating growth and strong customer acquisition, leading to tripled YTD EBIT

Cheffelo delivered a strong third quarter, with Net sales increasing by 23.3% to MSEK 266.4 (216.0), and growth excluding currency effects reaching 26.6%. This marks the highest quarterly growth rate since the company was listed in March 2021, driven by a 64% increase in customer acquisition.

In the third quarter, mealkit sales are typically lower due to summer holidays in the Nordics, with many customers pausing their subscriptions. Despite this seasonal pattern, operating result (EBIT) improved by MSEK 11.9, increasing to a Q3 result of MSEK -5.3 (-17.2). Year-to-date EBIT reached MSEK 36.7 (12.3), effectively tripling compared to the same period last year.



CEO Walker Kinman commented: "Our accelerated customer acquisition and strong operational execution have exceeded our expectations. With strong momentum entering the final quarter, we expect to finish the year on a high note, despite Q4 including one less delivery week than last year. Our updated long-term (2028) targets reflect our confidence in Cheffelo's growth trajectory and profitability and we expect full-year EBIT to exceed our previous target midpoint of 5%. I want to thank all 400 Cheffelonians for their dedication and hard work, which enable us to unite families around the dinner table and achieve profitable growth together."

Third quarter 2025 (Q3 2024) January-September 2025 (Jan-Sep 2024) · Net sales increased by 23.3% to MSEK 266.4 (216.0). Growth excluding currency effects of 26.6% (3.8%) · Net sales increased by 13.5% to MSEK 864.4 (761.7). Growth excluding currency effects of 16.1% (5.9%) · Operating profit (EBIT) at MSEK -5.3 (-17.2), a margin of -2.0% (-8.0%) · Operating profit (EBIT) at MSEK 36.7 (12.3), a margin of 4.2% (1.6%) · Net profit for the period after taxes at MSEK -5.3 (-12.1) · Net profit for the period after taxes at MSEK 27.9 (8.0) · Earnings per share before dilution at SEK -0.40 (-0.96) and after dilution at SEK -0.40 (-0.94) · Earnings per share before dilution at SEK 2.18 (0.63) and after dilution at SEK 2.18 (0.62)

On October 22, Cheffelo held a Capital Markets Event where members of senior management team provided an update on strategy and shared insights into customer acquisition, product innovation, technology, operational excellence, and sustainability. For those who were unable to attend, it is available at: https://cheffelo.com/en/presentations/



Please see Cheffelo's Q3 2025 report attached and on https://cheffelo.com/financial-reports/



Cheffelo hosts a webcast for investors, analysts and media on Nov 5 at 09:00 CET. Details can be found here: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/cheffelo/q3-2025/



About Cheffelo

Cheffelo is a leading, profitable Scandinavian mealkit provider that helps people eat well without the hassle of planning and shopping. Since 2008, Cheffelo has made it easier to enjoy varied, nutritious homecooked meals by delivering personalized meal kits with minimal food waste. With nearly 400 highly engaged employees, the company manages its own production facilities, integrating customer-unique packing processes and proprietary technology infrastructure to streamline operations and enable epic customer experiences. The company operates under the brands Linas in Sweden, Godtlevert and Adams Matkasse in Norway, and RetNemt in Denmark. In 2024, Cheffelo generated SEK 1.1 billion in revenue and delivered approximately 16 million meals. Cheffelo is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: CHEF). Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB.

