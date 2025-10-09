Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
WKN: A2AKB9 | ISIN: DK0060738599
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 18:16
30,820 Euro
-0,19 % -0,060
Demant A/S: Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Demant, will not stand for re-election

9.10.2025 17:53:32 CEST | Demant A/S | Inside information

Company announcement no 2025-10 9 October 2025

Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Demant, will not stand for re-election

Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Demant, has informed Demant's Board of Directors that he has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Demant at the annual general meeting on 5 March 2026.

Niels B. Christiansen joined Demant's Board of Directors in 2008, and he will step down after having chaired the Board since 2017. After having served 17 years on the Board, he has decided to turn his board efforts in a new direction and has accepted to be proposed for election to the board of directors of Coloplast A/S.

Demant's Board of Directors will now start the search for a new candidate to be proposed for election. Niels B. Christiansen will continue as Chair of the Board of Directors of Demant until the annual general meeting on 5 March 2026.

"I'm proud to have served this fantastic hearing healthcare company for almost two decades. With a strong purpose of creating life-changing differences through hearing health, Demant will continue its growth journey and keep helping more people hear better, and I'm confident that Demant's leadership and the Board of Directors will steer Demant successfully forward and continue to create long-term growth, as we have done for decades. There is seldom a good time to step down. However, following the company's recent sharpening of its hearing healthcare focus through an ambitious and well-executed strategy - most recently marked by the announced acquisition of KIND Group - I have decided to turn my board efforts in a new direction," says Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Demant.

"In March next year, we will tie up and thank Niels for almost two decades of strong contribution to the Board of Directors. For many years, he has played a key role as Chair, where his outstanding leadership and strong commitment to Demant's ambition to improve as many lives as possible have been instrumental in driving the company's success," says Lars Nørby Johansen, Chair of the Board of Directors of William Demant Foundation, majority shareholder of Demant.

Facts

Niels B. Christiansen currently holds the following positions:

  • LEGO A/S, CEO & President
  • LEGO Holding A/S, CEO
  • Demant A/S, Chair
  • William Demant Foundation, Vice Chair
  • William Demant Invest A/S, board member
  • Tetra Laval S.A., board member

Demant's Board of Directors

Name

First elected

Role

Independence

Niels B. Christiansen

2008

Board Chair since 2017. Chair of the remuneration and nomination committees.

Not independent

Niels Jacobsen

2017

Board Vice Chair. Member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Not independent

Katrin Pucknat

2025

Board member.

Independent

Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen

2021

Board member. Chair of the audit committee.

Independent

Kristian Villumsen

2021

Board member. Member of the audit committee.

Independent

Thomas Duer

2015

Staff-elected member.

N/A

Heidir Hørbye

2023

Staff-elected member.

N/A

Anders Højsgaard Thomsen

2024

Staff-elected member.

N/A

Further information:

Søren Nielsen, President & CEO

Phone +45 3917 7300

www.demant.com

Other contacts:

René Schneider, CFO

Peter Pudselykke, Head of Investor Relations

Gustav Høegh, Investor Relations Officer

Henrik Axel Lynge Buchter, Manager of External Communications

Contacts

  • Henrik Axel Lynge Buchter, External Communication Manager, Corporate Communication & Sustainability, +45 2264 9982, heey@demant.com

About Demant A/S

Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers innovative technologies, solutions and expertise to help people hear better. In every aspect, from hearing care and hearing aids to diagnostic equipment and services, Demant is active and engaged. Headquartered in Denmark, the Group employs more than 22,000 people globally and is present with solutions in 130 countries creating life-changing differences through hearing health. William Demant Foundation holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and among the 25 most traded stocks.

