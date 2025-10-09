Demant A/S: Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Demant, will not stand for re-election

9.10.2025 17:53:32 CEST | Demant A/S | Inside information

Company announcement no 2025-10
9 October 2025

Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Demant, will not stand for re-election

Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Demant, has informed Demant's Board of Directors that he has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Demant at the annual general meeting on 5 March 2026.

Niels B. Christiansen joined Demant's Board of Directors in 2008, and he will step down after having chaired the Board since 2017. After having served 17 years on the Board, he has decided to turn his board efforts in a new direction and has accepted to be proposed for election to the board of directors of Coloplast A/S.

Demant's Board of Directors will now start the search for a new candidate to be proposed for election. Niels B. Christiansen will continue as Chair of the Board of Directors of Demant until the annual general meeting on 5 March 2026.

"I'm proud to have served this fantastic hearing healthcare company for almost two decades. With a strong purpose of creating life-changing differences through hearing health, Demant will continue its growth journey and keep helping more people hear better, and I'm confident that Demant's leadership and the Board of Directors will steer Demant successfully forward and continue to create long-term growth, as we have done for decades. There is seldom a good time to step down. However, following the company's recent sharpening of its hearing healthcare focus through an ambitious and well-executed strategy - most recently marked by the announced acquisition of KIND Group - I have decided to turn my board efforts in a new direction," says Niels B. Christiansen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Demant.

"In March next year, we will tie up and thank Niels for almost two decades of strong contribution to the Board of Directors. For many years, he has played a key role as Chair, where his outstanding leadership and strong commitment to Demant's ambition to improve as many lives as possible have been instrumental in driving the company's success," says Lars Nørby Johansen, Chair of the Board of Directors of William Demant Foundation, majority shareholder of Demant.

Facts

Niels B. Christiansen currently holds the following positions:

LEGO A/S, CEO & President

LEGO Holding A/S, CEO

Demant A/S, Chair

William Demant Foundation, Vice Chair

William Demant Invest A/S, board member

Tetra Laval S.A., board member

Demant's Board of Directors

Name First elected Role Independence Niels B. Christiansen 2008 Board Chair since 2017. Chair of the remuneration and nomination committees. Not independent Niels Jacobsen 2017 Board Vice Chair. Member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees. Not independent Katrin Pucknat 2025 Board member. Independent Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen 2021 Board member. Chair of the audit committee. Independent Kristian Villumsen 2021 Board member. Member of the audit committee. Independent Thomas Duer 2015 Staff-elected member. N/A Heidir Hørbye 2023 Staff-elected member. N/A Anders Højsgaard Thomsen 2024 Staff-elected member. N/A

Further information: Søren Nielsen, President & CEO Phone +45 3917 7300 www.demant.com Other contacts: René Schneider, CFO Peter Pudselykke, Head of Investor Relations Gustav Høegh, Investor Relations Officer Henrik Axel Lynge Buchter, Manager of External Communications

Henrik Axel Lynge Buchter, External Communication Manager, Corporate Communication & Sustainability, +45 2264 9982, heey@demant.com

About Demant A/S

Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers innovative technologies, solutions and expertise to help people hear better. In every aspect, from hearing care and hearing aids to diagnostic equipment and services, Demant is active and engaged. Headquartered in Denmark, the Group employs more than 22,000 people globally and is present with solutions in 130 countries creating life-changing differences through hearing health. William Demant Foundation holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and among the 25 most traded stocks.