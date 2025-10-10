A clinically validated and widely acclaimed digital solution: +30,000 patients and 1,200 doctors onboard

Tilak Healthcare, a pioneering company and leader in digital health for chronic eye disease monitoring, announces that it has received a positive opinion from the French National Health Authority (HAS) for the exceptional reimbursement of Odysightunder the PECAN (Prise En Charge Anticipée des dispositifs médicaux Numériques Early Access to Digital Medical Devices) scheme. Haute Autorité de Santé ODYSIGHT

"The reimbursement of Odysight®is a recognition of our vision and the culmination of years of collective work. We thank public authorities, our partners, physicians, and patients for their trust. We are thrilled to share our innovation more widely and make it accessible to as many patients as possible. This recognition reinforces our position as the French and European leader in ophthalmology telemonitoring. We will now focus on expanding our scientific evidence base to demonstrate the clinical impact of our innovations, with the goal of becoming the global leader in at-home monitoring of visual disorders and strengthening new strategic alliances that create real value," said Edouard Gasser, co-founder and CEO of Tilak Healthcare.

Odysight, a unique digital solution for monitoring chronic maculopathies

OdySightis a CE-marked medical device available on prescription, accessible on smartphones and tablets. It enables patients suffering from chronic maculopathies to perform vision tests themselves to monitor their visual acuity regularly. Results are automatically transmitted to their physician, who receives a notification when a decrease in vision is detected, allowing personalized follow-up between consultations and triggering urgent medical intervention when necessary.

"Odysight has demonstrated its positive impact on patient care pathways. It is a reliable, simple, and engaging tool for patients, while providing physicians with essential telemonitoring for close follow-up of chronic visual conditions," says Dr. Vincent Dedes, Ophthalmologist and President of the SNOF (National Union of Ophthalmologists).

A recognized and validated companion in the patient care journey

Since February 8, 2022, Odysighthas been part of the Article 51 experimental program designed to evaluate its impact on healthcare pathways.

The positive conclusions of this trial-supported by favorable opinions from CTIS and CSIS in November 2024-combined with (i) certification from the French Digital Health Agency (ANS) and (ii) the current and upcoming body of clinical evidence*, led HAS to issue a favorable opinion for its early reimbursement under the PECAN scheme, just eight months after initially rejecting its inclusion under the standard reimbursement pathway.

"For a long time, the 'Amsler grid on the fridge' was the only option for home vision monitoring. Odysight®is a clinically validated, easy-to-use, and fun application that has drastically improved patient follow-up at home. The patient-physician connection is greatly strengthened, allowing for early consultations in case of confirmed visual acuity decline," adds Suehanna Nagi, President of the AMD Association.

*Studies TIL001 TIL002 TIL003 independent studies Bonjean et al, Guigou et al and Kielwasser et al

