T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For September 2025

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary September month-end assets under management of $1.77 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for September 2025 were $2.0 billion. For the quarter-ended September 2025, net outflows were $7.9 billion, including $0.8 billion of manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of

(in billions)


09/30/2025(a)(b)


8/31/2025


6/30/2025


12/31/2024










Equity


$ 885


$ 867


$ 839


$ 830

Fixed income, including money market


208


205


200


188

Multi-asset


618


602


583


536

Alternatives


56


55


55


53

Total assets under management


$ 1,767


$ 1,729


$ 1,677


$ 1,607


Target date retirement portfolios


$ 553


$ 538


$ 520


$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.

Q3 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2025 earnings on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.77 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

