FedEx CSO Karen Blanks Ellis Named to 2025 Forbes Sustainability Leaders List

Chief sustainability officer's recognition coincides with FedEx engagements focused on aviation and natural carbon capture at Climate Week NYC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Coinciding with Climate Week NYC 2025, Forbes recently named FedEx chief sustainability officer and vice president of Environmental Affairs, Karen Blanks Ellis, to the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Leaders list, recognizing her leadership of the sustainability strategy for the world's largest express transportation company.

Blanks Ellis is one of fifty individuals recognized by Forbes on this year's list, which includes environmental ministers, climate tech entrepreneurs, globally recognized activists, and non-profit and private sector leaders. According to Forbes, the list celebrates leaders who are "defining what climate leadership looks like today" and whose "recent achievements prove that meaningful climate progress is happening now."

In recognizing Blanks Ellis and FedEx, Forbes highlighted the company's goal of carbon neutral operations by 2040, as well as the company's 6.1% year-over-year reduction in direct (Scope 1) emissions. Blanks Ellis attributed this decrease in emissions in large part to aircraft modernization and fuel conservation efforts-initiatives that also enabled the company to save $400 million in jet fuel costs in FY 2024.

Advancing an "all of the above" approach to aviation sustainability

Blanks Ellis' Forbes recognition coincided with FedEx participation in other events at Climate Week NYC, where FedEx convened discussions with customers, civil society, and scientific experts aimed at scaling solutions and identifying shared barriers to progress.

FedEx convened a roundtable with Foreign Policy that brought together experts from science, policy, finance, and business to explore how to scale existing-yet still emerging-natural carbon removal techniques. Additionally, Blanks Ellis joined Foreign Policy and aviation leaders on stage to advocate for a full suite of solutions to help the global aviation industry reach its sustainability goals: increased production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), air traffic control improvements, more energy-efficient aviation technology, and the adoption of a global framework for international aviation emissions management.

Learn more about the FedEx sustainability strategy here and read on for a Q&A with Chief Sustainability Officer, Karen Blanks Ellis.

---

Climate Week NYC Q&A with Karen Blanks Ellis, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Environmental Affairs, FedEx

Q: Karen, this was your first time attending Climate Week NYC-and you kicked it off by being named to the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Leaders list. What are your takeaways having met with some of your fellow honorees during the week?

Karen Blanks Ellis: It's certainly an honor, and I'm grateful, but the truth is everything we do in this space is collaborative. I have the privilege of working alongside teams at FedEx who are focused on finding practical solutions across our business-like our air operations team members identifying creative fuel conservation opportunities, or our procurement and finance teams helping us execute our sustainability strategy in line with the needs of the business. More than anything, I am coming away from this week energized from learning from my CSO peers, our customers, and FedEx nonprofit partners who are all committed to advancing this important work.

Q: How are you assessing the next steps in the company's sustainability strategy, especially in a time of transformation for the company and the industry? How do you see the sustainability strategy and the business strategy reinforcing each other at FedEx?

KBE: It is a pivotal time for FedEx and for corporate sustainability. Since 2022, we have been undergoing the largest transformation in our company's history. We are working to improve network efficiency, modernize our systems, and harness the insights from the rich amount of data we have from operating our extensive global network. Sustainability is a natural complement and further ensures that we are building for the long term.

FedEx is relatively unique in the transportation industry in that we own many of the assets in our network, so addressing our direct emissions is a core focus of our sustainability strategy. The progress we make in that area is meaningful-both for our own business as well as for our customers. What we do within our network is ultimately in service to our customers; our Scope 1 direct emissions show up in their own carbon accounting as their Scope 3 value chain emissions.

Q: Carbon removal was a prominent theme of your Climate Week--what role do nature-based carbon capture solutions play in the long-term strategy for FedEx?

KBE: The scientific consensus is clear: achieving climate objectives requires carbon removals. While decarbonizing our operations remains the priority as we work towards our goal of carbon neutral global operations by 2040, residual emissions will persist-especially in aviation.

Through the vision of our late founder, Fred Smith, the $100M investment by FedEx to help establish the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture has already advanced the scientific body of work on carbon capture methods like enhanced weathering-a geological technique accelerates the chemistry of the Earth's natural carbon cycle by placing basalt rock on agricultural fields. But beyond that, I get most excited by the fact that enhanced weathering can benefit farmers by improving soil health, increasing crop yields, and providing them with a new revenue stream.

But there will not be sufficient quality carbon removals available to meet the needs of hard-to-abate industries like ours if we don't work collectively to scale up the market. That's why FedEx convened a group of potential corporate buyers, project developers, financial institutions, policy influencers, and standard-setters during Climate Week for an honest discussion about what needs to happen next. We know that science will continue to evolve. But we already know enough about these techniques to build greater public understanding and to scale up the amount of excess carbon removed using them.

Karen Blanks Ellis at Climate Week NYC 2025 Photo credit: Jonathan Heisler

