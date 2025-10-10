Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
10.10.25 | 15:29
1,390 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.10.2025 18:27 Uhr
10.10.2025 18:27 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares*

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares* 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares* 
10-Oct-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

10 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         95,165 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.3344p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 304,955,178 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (304,955,178) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.3344p                       95,165

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
143             124.00          08:20:55         00356454715TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              124.00          08:20:55         00356454714TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             123.60          08:20:55         00356454716TRLO1     XLON 
 
55000            123.00          08:31:05         00356458781TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              123.60          08:31:24         00356458923TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.60          08:35:49         00356460926TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              123.40          08:36:06         00356461062TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              123.40          08:37:07         00356461545TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              123.40          08:37:07         00356461546TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              123.40          09:00:41         00356469747TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.40          09:05:36         00356471472TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              123.40          09:05:57         00356471565TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             123.40          09:11:39         00356474121TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              123.20          09:30:08         00356485565TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              123.20          09:30:08         00356485566TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             123.20          09:30:08         00356485567TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              123.60          10:41:46         00356543226TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             123.60          10:57:04         00356557003TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              123.80          11:12:45         00356558589TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.80          11:12:45         00356558590TRLO1     XLON 
 
1075             123.80          11:12:45         00356558591TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             123.80          11:12:45         00356558592TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             123.80          11:12:45         00356558593TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             123.80          11:12:50         00356558594TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             123.60          11:12:54         00356558596TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             123.80          11:12:54         00356558597TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             124.00          11:13:15         00356558603TRLO1     XLON 
 
328             124.20          11:13:16         00356558604TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             124.20          11:13:16         00356558605TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             124.20          11:13:16         00356558606TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             124.20          11:13:16         00356558607TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             124.00          11:13:16         00356558608TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             124.00          11:13:30         00356558613TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             124.00          11:13:30         00356558614TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             124.20          11:13:31         00356558615TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              124.20          11:41:28         00356559512TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.20          12:34:32         00356561271TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          12:34:48         00356561275TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          12:37:21         00356561350TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          12:48:33         00356561759TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          12:50:08         00356561846TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          13:01:30         00356562288TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          13:05:34         00356562377TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          13:07:59         00356562483TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              124.20          13:16:33         00356562630TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.20          13:17:00         00356562637TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             124.40          14:33:46         00356564980TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             124.40          14:33:50         00356564982TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             124.40          14:33:56         00356564989TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              124.40          14:34:19         00356565000TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              124.40          14:34:29         00356565021TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              124.40          14:34:29         00356565022TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             124.40          14:34:36         00356565031TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             124.40          14:34:55         00356565043TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             124.40          15:01:15         00356566784TRLO1     XLON 
 
903             124.40          15:01:15         00356566785TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.20          15:16:12         00356567860TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              124.20          15:16:12         00356567861TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             124.20          15:16:27         00356567878TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.20          15:19:54         00356568032TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              124.20          15:19:54         00356568033TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             124.20          15:19:54         00356568034TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.20          15:49:29         00356569943TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              124.20          15:49:29         00356569944TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             124.60          15:50:46         00356570052TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             125.00          15:53:46         00356570249TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              125.00          15:53:59         00356570279TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.80          15:55:02         00356570369TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             125.60          15:56:05         00356570412TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2025 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
