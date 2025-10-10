IonQ CEO to discuss how quantum accelerates innovation and economic growth at Italy's leading tech and policy forum

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading quantum company, today announced its participation in the ComoLake2025 Digital Innovation Forum, one of Italy's most prominent technology events focused on digital transformation, infrastructure, and innovation policy.

At ComoLake2025, taking place October 14-17 at the Villa Erba International Exhibition and Congress Center in Cernobbio, Niccolò de Masi, Chairman and CEO at IonQ, will deliver a special address, offering strategic insights into how quantum computing is reshaping infrastructure, industry, and Europe's digital leadership.

Marco Pistoia, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations at IonQ, will participate in the round table "Pan-European Quantum Industry Forum Dialogue between Industry, Politics, and Research for Europe's Quantum Leadership" focused on strengthening Europe's position in the global quantum landscape.

Organized by the Fondazione Innovazione Digitale, ComoLake2025 is a four-day forum that draws over 1,400 participants and 215 speakers from 14 countries. The event explores quantum computing, AI, sustainability, mobility, healthcare, and secure infrastructure, which reinforce Italy's role as a hub for technological and policy innovation.

IonQ's participation in ComoLake 2025 underscores the Company's expanding presence in Europe and its growing partnership with Italy's quantum ecosystem leaders. This follows a year of major growth in Europe for IonQ, including strategic partnerships with organizations like Einride and QuantumBasel as well as the acquisitions of ID Quantique and Oxford Ionics.

For more information about IonQ's technology and partnerships, visit www.ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is a leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking and sensing also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

