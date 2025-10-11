Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
11.10.2025 19:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Broadcasts Tonight on Bloomberg Featuring Roadzen, Metaterra, NRx Pharma, Blackbarn NYC, and Humanitarian Travel Group

The show is sponsored programming with commercials featuring LASE Technologies ($LASE), PetVivo ($PETV), Acurx Pharmaceuticals ($ACXP), Synergy CHC ($SNYR), and NewsOut - the video press release company.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest-running business television brands airing as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, announces its nationwide broadcast tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television.

Tonight's featured guests include:

  • Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) - a global leader in AI-powered mobility and insurance innovation

  • Metaterra Holdings - advancing sustainable technology and energy solutions

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - developing breakthrough treatments in neuropsychiatric and respiratory medicine

  • Blackbarn NYC - representing New York City's culinary excellence and elevated hospitality

  • Melanie Soloway, Humanitarian Travel Group - promoting travel with compassion, connection, and purpose

Each segment continues New to The Street's mission of featuring public and private companies, entrepreneurs, and visionaries shaping the future of their industries.

The show airs nationwide at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg, with full interviews available for replay on New to The Street's YouTube channel (3.9 million subscribers) and shared across social media platforms reaching more than 700,000 followers across X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street / FMW Media Works
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-tonight-on-bloomberg-featuring-roadzen-metaterra-1085810

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
