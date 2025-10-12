

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has rejected Paramount Skydance Corp.'s initial takeover bid, deeming it too low, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The offer, valued at approximately $20 per share, was turned down in recent weeks.



Paramount, led by David Ellison, is now exploring several strategic options in its pursuit of Warner Bros., including raising its bid, appealing directly to shareholders, or securing additional financial backing through a partner, the report said.



