Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that results from Phase 1 proof-of-concept studies of INCA33890, a promising TGFßR2×PD-1-directed bispecific antibody, and INCB161734, a novel, selective and orally bioavailable KRAS G12D inhibitor, will be highlighted as oral presentations at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 in Berlin.

"We are encouraged by the positive findings being presented with our TGFßR2×PD-1 and KRAS G12D inhibitor programs, which validate our rationale for advancing the development of these novel investigational compounds," said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President and Head of Research and Development, Incyte. "There remains a significant need for new treatment options for patients with advanced solid tumors like colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and we look forward to providing updates on these clinical development programs."

Details on INCA33890 and INCB161734 oral presentations at ESMO include:

INCA33890 (PD-1/TGFßR2)

A Phase 1 Study Of INCA33890, A PD-1/TGFßR2 Bispecific Antibody, For Advanced Solid Tumours?

(Session Title: Mini oral session: Investigational immunotherapy. [October 17, 8:00 9:30 a.m. ET [2:00 3:30 p.m. CEST]. Abstract #1522.)

INCB161734 (KRAS G12D)

Preliminary Phase 1 Results Of INCB161734, A Novel Oral KRAS G12D Inhibitor, In Patients With Advanced Or Metastatic Solid Tumors?

(Session Title: Proffered paper session: Developmental therapeutics. [October 19, 8:45 10:20 a.m. ET [2:45 4:20 p.m. CEST]. Abstract #916O.)

Analyst Event and Webcast

The data from the ESMO oral presentations and additional results from the INCA33890 in patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer and INCB161734 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) will also be discussed at an in-person analyst and investor event on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 1:30 3:00 p.m. ET (7:30 9:00 p.m. CEST) at ESMO.

The event will be webcasted and can be accessed via the Events and Presentations tab of the Investor section of Incyte.com and it will be available for replay for 30 days.

More information regarding the 2025 ESMO Congress can be found at: https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2025.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from Incyte's clinical development pipeline, the potential offered by INCB161734, whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions, and Incyte's goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory authorities; the efficacy or safety of Incyte and its partners' products; the acceptance of Incyte and its partners' products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251012385380/en/

Contacts:

Media

media@incyte.com

Investors

ir@incyte.com