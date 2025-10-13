Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME), the French leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics.

On 10 October 2025, the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) announced the results of the simplified tender offer initiated by Zydus MedTech (France) SAS on Amplitude Surgical SA shares, following the closing of the offer on 9 October 2025. At the end of the offer, Zydus MedTech (France) SAS and the companies it controls hold 47,097,741 shares, representing 98.08% of the capital and voting rights of Amplitude Surgical SA.

Consequently, Zydus MedTech (France) SAS has filed a request with the AMF to implement a squeeze-out procedure in order to obtain the transfer of the Amplitude Surgical SA shares not tendered to the offer. The AMF will publish the timetable for the squeeze-out.

To the extent the squeeze-out would be effective before 31 October 2025, and in accordance with applicable regulations, Amplitude Surgical SA will not communicate on its annual results, which were scheduled to be announced on 22 October 2025.

The trading of Amplitude Surgical SA's shares has been suspended by Euronext Paris since 10 October 2025 until the squeeze-out is implemented.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, a number of high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive agents and distributors in more than 30 countries. As of June 30, 2025, Amplitude Surgical employed 429 people and generated revenue of nearly €111 million.

