Das Instrument 1AU FR0012789667 AMPLITUDE SURGIC. EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2025The instrument 1AU FR0012789667 AMPLITUDE SURGIC. EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2025Das Instrument 0H8A AU0000249831 CLARA RESOURCES AUSTRALIA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2025The instrument 0H8A AU0000249831 CLARA RESOURCES AUSTRALIA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2025Das Instrument MXB0 AU0000256976 MANTLE MINERALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2025The instrument MXB0 AU0000256976 MANTLE MINERALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2025Das Instrument 4A0 GB0000320472 ANGLESEY MNG PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2025The instrument 4A0 GB0000320472 ANGLESEY MNG PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2025Das Instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2025The instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2025Das Instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.10.2025The instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2025