London Stock Exchange Group PLC: LSEG & Microsoft Update on AI-Ready Financial Data

LSEG and Microsoft transform access to AI-ready financial data in customer workflows

Enabling agentic workflows across every layer of a financial institution's operations

· Transforming how LSEG customers connect with financial data in Microsoft solutions.

· Enabling agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio and deployed in Microsoft 365 Copilot with LSEG licensed data.

· Advancing secure, seamless use of LSEG licensed financial data in Microsoft solutions using the Model Context Protocol (MCP) open-source standard.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / LSEG and Microsoft today announced the next step in their multi-year, strategic partnership: transforming access to LSEG licensed financial data and powering the deployment of agentic AI with data that is secure and accessible through an LSEG managed MCP server. Through this collaboration, agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio and deployed in Microsoft 365 Copilot can be enabled with LSEG data.

By connecting LSEG's trusted content with advanced AI capabilities, financial services professionals can benefit from intelligent tools that enhance decision-making and productivity and lower barriers to innovation - empowering organisations to use AI responsibly and securely.

Today's announcement builds on LSEG's AI strategy - LSEG Everywhere - which is delivering trusted licensed data to scale AI in financial services. The unparalleled depth, breadth, and quality of LSEG's AI Ready Content and taxonomies include datasets stretching back over decades and total more than 33 petabytes. Generating insights from these datasets enables Microsoft 365 Copilot users to make confident decisions faster.

Powering the build, deployment and integration of custom AI agents directly into workflows

Using a new MCP server, LSEG customers will be able to connect with data, licensed through LSEG products like Workspace and Financial Analytics, to build AI agents in Copilot Studio. Copilot Studio provides a secure, low-code platform for users to create, customise and deploy advanced AI agents that can be integrated directly into workflows through Microsoft 365 Copilot and other applications. Copilot Studio enables makers to build sophisticated agents with ease, using frontier AI models in a fully managed SaaS experience that supports a wide range of enterprise connectors. Copilot Studio empowers organisations with robust governance controls and is natively integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling secure and compliant customisation at scale.

Through Copilot Studio, users will be able to access the financial data and analytics licensed through LSEG directly within their everyday workflows to compose sophisticated AI agents, combining policies, prompts, tools and actions. This integration unifies human expertise and large language model (LLM) reasoning with LSEG's unmatched financial data, content and analytics in a secure, governed, low-code environment. LSEG and Microsoft are currently working with customers to build their first agents in Copilot Studio powered by LSEG data.

MCP server enabling secure, seamless connectivity and industry-wide interoperability

LSEG customers can also take advantage of MCP for enhanced connectivity and a unified data and AI ecosystem. LSEG has implemented this advanced protocol to make its data accessible and optimised for integration into AI enabled workflows, enhancing how LLMs interpret and use LSEG's data. An MCP server enables the connection of Copilot Studio with LSEG APIs as well as full interoperability with customers' own AI systems and other third-party applications.

This capability enables the transfer of datasets in a standardised environment, reducing expensive and time-intensive integration of multiple technologies for customers. This radically simplifies and speeds up the delivery of AI-enabled tools and applications that are secure, governed and scalable. LSEG data will be accessible through MCP in a phased rollout, starting with LSEG Financial Analytics.

The unique combination of Microsoft's cloud and AI platform with LSEG's financial data and analytics delivers differentiated outcomes for industry professionals through deeper insights and more timely, informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving market.

David Schwimmer, Group Chief Executive Officer, LSEG

"LSEG's partnership with Microsoft is transforming access to data for financial professionals with cutting edge, AI-driven innovation at scale. LSEG customers can build, deploy and scale agentic AI directly into their workflows with secure, seamless connectivity through MCP."

Nick Parker, Microsoft Chief Business Officer and President, Worldwide Sales & Solutions

"Our continued partnership with LSEG underscores a shared commitment to redefining the future of financial services through secure, AI-driven innovation. By combining LSEG's trusted market data with Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities, we're empowering customers to unlock deeper insights, accelerate decision-making and streamline complex workflows."

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

