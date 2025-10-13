Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Stuttgart
13.10.25 | 09:43
0,377 Euro
+3,45 % +0,013
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 09:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alligator Bioscience: REACtiVe-2 Phase 1 Data Featuring Mitazalimab Demonstrate Immune Activation in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer - To be Presented at ESMO 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX)(STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announces the upcoming presentation of data from the Phase 1 REACtiVe-2 trial (NCT05650918) at the ESMO Congress 2025, showcasing the immunologic and clinical effects of mitazalimab in combination with dendritic cell therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The investigator-sponsored trial, conducted at Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, demonstrated that the combination of mitazalimab and Amphera's dendritic cell vaccine MesoPher was safe and well-tolerated, with enhanced systemic and local immune responses. Half of the patients achieved stable disease after three administrations, with post-treatment biopsies revealing increased tumor-infiltrating T cells and reduced collagen deposition.

Title:REACtiVe-2: Phase I Evaluation of Dendritic Cell Vaccination and Agonistic CD40 Therapy Following (m)FOLFIRINOX in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
Presentation number: 2218P
Date and time: Sunday, 19 October, 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m. CEST.

"These clinical data clearly demonstrate the immune-stimulatory capacity of mitazalimab in patients with pancreatic cancer. They provide important mechanistic support for mitazalimab's mode of action as a tumor-directed CD40 agonist," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "As we actively pursue out-licensing opportunities, results such as these reinforce mitazalimab's value proposition in immuno-oncology and its potential in novel combination therapies."

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CEST on 13 October 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

REACtiVe-2 Phase 1 data featuring mitazalimab demonstrate immune activation in metastatic pancreatic cancer - to be presented at ESMO 2025

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/reactive-2-phase-1-data-featuring-mitazalimab-demonstrate-immune-activation-in-metast-1086027

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.